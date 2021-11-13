CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

St. Louis area sees uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations

By Dan Gray
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hOl7Y_0cvG5jW900

ST. LOUIS — For the first time in several weeks, overall COVID-19 cases nationwide are on the rise, and St. Louis County is also experiencing a slight uptick.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force confirmed COVID-related hospitalizations in the area increased to 246 on Friday from 240 on Thursday. That number had been flat or inching downward until today.

Health officials said there are a number of reasons for the slight increase. They point to unvaccinated individuals who are more likely to spread the coronavirus.

Top story: 3 teens dead, 2 others seriously injured in a west St. Louis County crash

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page said more people need to get vaccinated. About 54% of county residents are vaccinated.

“On Tuesday, the task force was starting to express some concern about the slight uptick that we’ve seen, perhaps from waning vaccinations from folks that are ready for their booster, perhaps from people gathering inside and starting to relax a little bit,” said Page.

Page said the county’s number-one priority is keeping children in schools for the remainder of the year. He said he will follow the advice of local health officials, and the county mask mandate will likely stay in place for the rest of the year.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOX2Now

Missouri adds 1,026 new COVID cases, 73 virus deaths

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Health officials in Missouri are reporting a recent increase in COVID-19 cases across the state. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 717,435 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 1,026 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 12,417 total deaths as of Tuesday, Nov. 16, an increase of 73 over yesterday. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.73%.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Saint Louis County, MO
Health
Saint Louis, MO
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Saint Louis, MO Health
Local
Missouri Health
Saint Louis County, MO
Coronavirus
Local
Missouri Coronavirus
Saint Louis County, MO
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Saint Louis, MO Coronavirus
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Saint Louis County, MO
Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Saint Louis County, MO
FOX 2

Gun waving couple from St. Louis spotted outside Rittenhouse trial

KENOSHA, Wis. — The jury began deliberating Tuesday at the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse after listening to dueling portrayals of him as a “wannabe soldier” who went looking for the trouble, or a concerned citizen who came under attack while trying to protect property. Mark McCloskey is an attorney from St. Louis running for […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Covid 19#Covid
FOX2Now

Here’s how close Missouri and Illinois are to being vaccinated against COVID-19

(NEXSTAR) – In December, it will be one year since the first COVID vaccine was administered in the U.S. It’s time to do a progress report. While many health experts are moving away from the idea of herd immunity, vaccinating against COVID-19 is still the best way to protect people from the virus, they say – especially when it comes to serious and deadly cases. How well are we doing at vaccinating people?
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
FOX2Now

Meat processing plant could bring 1,300 jobs to Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Wisconsin-based company says it plans to build a meat processing plant that could bring 1,300 jobs to eastern Missouri. Government and company officials said Tuesday American Food Groups would build a plant next year between Wright City and Foristell if a final agreement is signed.
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Alcohol from 7-Eleven can now be delivered to your door

Missourians can now have alcohol delivered to them from 7-Elevens. Over 1,200 7-Eleven stores across Arizona, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, Virginia, and Washington are offering the delivery via Drizly. Alcohol is available for delivery via the Drizly app or Drizly.com. In the coming months, the companies plan to expand this collaboration […]
DRINKS
FOX2Now

This park has the most Native American petroglyphs in Missouri

ST. LOUIS – November is National Native American Heritage month and Washington State Park in Washington County has the largest number of Native American petroglyphs that have been discovered in Missouri. That’s according to the park’s website. “Because of the number and exceptional quality of the carvings, these sites were...
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

Man found dead in south St. Louis alley Tuesday morning

ST. LOUIS – A body was found early Tuesday morning in south St. Louis. Shortly before 3 a.m., police received a call for a “person down” and not moving in an alley along Klocke Street near South Grand Boulevard. When EMS arrived, they discovered the man was dead. So far, investigators have not determined if […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy