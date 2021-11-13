Handy tips for cleaning up fall leaves

When I moved to the Island 16 years ago I bought a used 2005 Subaru Forester. That car was passed onto my youngest son at least eight years ago. He just finished putting a new starter in, changing the spark plugs, replacing some wires, and cleaning it up. He’s the kind of young man who looks at something and teaches himself how it works, and how he can do his own repairs and keep it going. He also fixed the lid lock on our washing machine last weekend, while wondering why my husband and I couldn’t manage such a simple fix. Really, it’s like living with someone who has x-ray eyes and just sees how things work. All I can say is after our COVID life together, I will miss him when he moves on in the new year.

CHILMARK, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO