Troopers identify man killed in crash on I-75 in Miami County

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash on northbound I-75.

Troopers said Kenneth Shepherd, 46, of Piqua, was killed Friday after he lost control of his 2005 GMC Savanah van, causing it to overturn several times and eject him from the van. Shepherd was pronounced dead on scene.

Dispatchers said the crash happened at approximately 6:38 p.m. on I-75 NB in Monroe Twp. in Miami County.

No one else was in the van at the time of the crash.

Troopers said the investigation is ongoing, but the speed, failure to wear a seatbelt and alcohol were possible factors.

The crash has closed all three lanes on I-75 NB for nearly 3 hours before partially opening. The highway completely reopened just around 10:40 p.m.

I-75 @ Miami/Montgomery County Line (OHGO)

©2021 Cox Media Group