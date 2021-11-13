ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami County, OH

Troopers identify man killed in crash on I-75 in Miami County

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 8 days ago

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash on northbound I-75.

Troopers said Kenneth Shepherd, 46, of Piqua, was killed Friday after he lost control of his 2005 GMC Savanah van, causing it to overturn several times and eject him from the van. Shepherd was pronounced dead on scene.

Dispatchers said the crash happened at approximately 6:38 p.m. on I-75 NB in Monroe Twp. in Miami County.

No one else was in the van at the time of the crash.

Troopers said the investigation is ongoing, but the speed, failure to wear a seatbelt and alcohol were possible factors.

The crash has closed all three lanes on I-75 NB for nearly 3 hours before partially opening. The highway completely reopened just around 10:40 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ovgEo_0cvG5V6r00
I-75 @ Miami/Montgomery County Line (OHGO)

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Medics called to crash in Preble Co.

PREBLE COUNTY — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is on the scene of a two-vehicle injury crash in Preble County. OSHP tells us troopers were called to the cross of Camden West Elkton Road and Somers Road southeast of Camden around 11:20 p.m. Saturday. >>Woman identified after fatal crash in...
PREBLE COUNTY, OH
WHIO Dayton

At least 1 injured in Washington Twp. crash

WASHINGTON TWP. — At least one person was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Washington Twp. Saturday evening. Regional dispatch records showed that the crash happened near the intersection of Lyons and Miamisburg Centerville roads just after 7 p.m. Dispatchers said the a crash involved white sedan and a dark...
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
WHIO Dayton

Person injured in Botkins stabbing; Police arrest suspect

BOTKINS — A man has been arrested after police say he stabbed someone in Botkins. Sgt. Mark Jordan, with the Botkins Police Department, said the incident happened on the 200 W. State St. at approximately 6:10 p.m. Saturday. The victim was treated on scene for minor injuries form an apparent...
BOTKINS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Miami County, OH
Miami County, OH
Accidents
Piqua, OH
Accidents
City
Piqua, OH
Local
Ohio Accidents
Miami County, OH
Crime & Safety
Piqua, OH
Crime & Safety
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WHIO Dayton

Crews called to respond to crash in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — Crews are responding to a crash in Trotwood Saturday morning. The accident happened in the area of Turner Road and SR 49 around 10:30 a.m., according to initial reports. The crash reportedly involved two vehicles, which both sustained damage. News Center 7 is working to learn if anyone...
TROTWOOD, OH
WHIO Dayton

DWI suspect leads Texas deputies on chase with 4 children inside pickup

HOUSTON — A man suspected of drunken driving and leading Texas deputies on a chase with four children inside a pickup truck is in custody, authorities said Sunday. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, a DWI unit observed a man in a white Ford pickup truck driving erratically, KPRC reported. The deputies pursued the man and attempted to stop the truck, but the driver refused, the television station reported.
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#I 75#Accident#Gmc Savanah#Nb#Cox Media Group
WHIO Dayton

Police: Philadelphia deliveryman shoots 2 teens who were trying to rob him

PHILADELPHIA — A deliveryman in Philadelphia shot two teens who attempted to rob him early Saturday, authorities said. The delivery driver, who was legally licensed to carry a firearm, was accosted by three men shortly after midnight, WCAU reported. The driver told police he had arrived home in the Mayfair section of the city to give his family food, and when he returned to the truck the men approached him, the television station reported.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
49K+
Followers
73K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy