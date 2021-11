SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) – The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors have approved the creation of a gun buyback program, with the first event planned for December. During Tuesday’s meeting, supervisors approved a $208,000 grant to help establish the program and fund it through 2023. Officials said the grant funding, which comes from reserves by a voter-approved sales tax measure, would be combined with $100,000 from the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office and $67,000 from a community group who sought the buyback program. The first of five gun buyback events is scheduled for December 11, with the location yet to...

SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO