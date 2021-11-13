CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Brunch with Byron: Central Grill and Coffee House

By Byron Morton
KOAT 7
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Looking for some great food...

www.koat.com

Comments / 2

David Gurule
3d ago

they're not the best and they're not the worst but I don't like to support businesses that support terrorists leadership like the one that he the owner tried to support running for mayor I forgot that little guy from the South valley running for mayor he's the sheriff Gonzalez I saw him at a campaign of Gonzalez's and was licking his you know what George move your business to the South valley and stay open maybe you'll make more money

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Rittenhouse jurors to return for Day 2 of deliberations

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Jurors weighing charges against Kyle Rittenhouse were to return Wednesday for a second day of deliberations in his murder trial, after they failed to reach a swift verdict on whether he was the instigator in a night of bloodshed in Kenosha or a concerned citizen who came under attack while trying to protect property.
KENOSHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Restaurants
Albuquerque, NM
Food & Drinks
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Lifestyle
CBS News

Jury in Kyle Rittenhouse trial goes home for the night without returning a verdict

Jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial spent all day Tuesday deliberating without returning a verdict, and have informed the court they will return Wednesday morning to continue reviewing the case. The jury began deliberations Tuesday morning, after prosecutors and defense attorneys presented their closing arguments on Monday. Rittenhouse, 18, is...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coffee House#Brunch#Food Drink#Central Grill
The Hill

Outcry grows over Russian missile test that hit satellite

Russia’s missile test that struck a defunct space satellite has U.S. officials and lawmakers rattled over fears Moscow seeks to further militarize space, with calls to hold the Kremlin accountable. The satellite explosion created at least 1,500 pieces of trackable space debris and hundreds of thousands of smaller pieces, which...
MILITARY
CBS News

Pfizer asks FDA to grant emergency authorization for its COVID-19 pill

Pfizer is asking federal regulators to authorize its experimental COVID-19 pill, which the drugmaker says can protect people from the most severe symptoms of the disease. Pfizer on Tuesday said it is seeking Emergency Use Authorization for the antiviral pill, called Paxlovid, from the Food and Drug Administration. Earlier this month, the company said Pavlovid cut the risk of hospitalization and death by nearly 90% in people with mild to moderate coronavirus infections.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy