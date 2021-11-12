ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'So long overdue': Cher, Paris Hilton and more react to end of Britney Spears' conservatorship

By Edward Segarra, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 8 days ago

The termination of Britney Spears' conservatorship Friday has set the internet on fire with joy.

In a hearing lasting no more than 40 minutes, Spears’ nearly 14-year conservatorship was determined by a California judge to be “no longer required” and formally brought to an end.

Spears posted video of a fan rally outside the courthouse on her Instagram shortly after the ruling was made. "Free Britney" flags and signs shot up from the crowd, while bursts of hot pink confetti were set off.

"I love my fans so much, it’s crazy!!!" Spears wrote . "I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day!!!! Best day ever..."

Sam Asghari, Spears' fiancé, also took to Instagram to express his joy.

"History was made today," Asghari wrote. "Britney is Free!"

A number of celebrities and famous figures have been celebrating Spears' legal victory:

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga posted a photo of herself and Spears kissing at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards and wrote a lengthy post to celebrate the end of the pop star's conservatorship.

"I have loved @britneyspears her whole career. I looked up to her, admired her strength— she empowered so many people and still does. I couldn’t be more happy for you today," the "House of Gucci" actress wrote. " You never deserved what happened, Thank God 4 today."

Paris Hilton

Hilton was overjoyed to see Spears finally regain her autonomy and posted a throwback photo of the two on Twitter.

"You’re the most resilient, kind and inspiring soul," Hilton wrote. "We all love you so so much! Your best days are yet to come!"

Jameela Jamil

While "The Good Place" star Jameela Jamil shared in the excitement of Spears' supporters on Twitter, she also called for a more protective stance to be taken in the public's treatment of Spears moving forward.

"oh my god," Jamil tweeted. "You guys freed Britney!!!! But NOW we have to protect her from the paparazzi and tabloid media who are determined to drive her back into this same mess..."

Donatella Versace

Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace posted a throwback photo of her and Spears, along with a warm message of support.

"Freedom is a human right," Versace wrote on her Instagram. "My heart is smiling for you, Britney. Congratulations on your regained and deserved emancipation."

Missy Elliott

"May Blessings continue to flow for you," the artist tweeted at Spears on Friday. "And nothing but Happiness Love & Peace of mind from here on out."

Mia Farrow

The actress tweeted Friday that she was "so happy" for Spears and questioned how her conservatorship was permitted for so long.

"The question is- HOW was this abuse legal- taking away her rights and freedoms, keeping her imprisoned and guarded, taking her children and her money, forcing her to work," Farrow wrote.

Andy Cohen

The "Watch What Happens Live" host also took part in the online celebration of Spears being freed from her conservatorship.

Jeff Timmons

Pop singer and 98 Degrees member Jeff Timmons also posted a throwback photo of himself with the pop princess to celebrate her newfound freedom.

"Long overdue!" Timmons tweeted.

Cyndi Lauper

The 80s pop icon took to Twitter to congratulate Spears and her legal win.

Adam Rippon

Figure skater Adam Rippon tweeted a series of emojis to express his emotional reaction to Spears' victory.

Cher

Pop icon Cher seemed to be ecstatic about the news of Spears' freedom.

Contributing: Charles Trepany, Maria Puente

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'So long overdue': Cher, Paris Hilton and more react to end of Britney Spears' conservatorship

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Britney Spears' Halloween Costume Totally Confuses Fans

Britney Spears is turning Halloween into a murder mystery — and fans are a little confused. The pop star shared a spooky story with her followers on Instagram Monday, posting photos of herself handcuffed in a pink negligee and covered in fake blood and bruises. The "Toxic" singer went on to weave a narrative in the caption, beginning, "5:45 ... she arrived ... the doorman said she came home alone !!! She went to dinner with two girlfriends and had 1 drink ... took a cab home but was found on the floor by her neighbor ... it remains a mystery."
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Britney Spears Shock: Sam Asghari's Fiancee Reportedly Using Hypnosis To Beat Anxiety Following Chaotic Court Battle With James Parnell Spears

Britney Spears is said to be undergoing hours-long hypnotherapy sessions to ease her anxiety. Britney Spears has consistently hit headlines amid her court battle with her father, James Parnell Spears, over control of her fortune. For much of that time, all decisions about the American singer-performer’s personal, financial and medical affairs have been completely controlled by her dad, who initiated the conservatorship 13 years ago.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Popculture

Britney Spears Shares Rare Photos With Sons Jayden and Sean at Museum Outing

Britney Spears is enjoying time with sons Jayden James, 15, and Sean Preston, 16, as she marks what could be the end of her 13-year conservatorship. The "Toxic" singer, 39, took her teenage sons, whom she shares with ex Kevin Federline, to the immersive Van Gogh exhibit in Los Angeles, sharing a photo with the two in a since-deleted post she captioned, "Me and my boys last night," alongside three kiss emojis. Although Spears' post has since been deleted, you can see it here from PEOPLE.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jameela Jamil
Person
Cher
Person
Sam Asghari
Person
Andy Cohen
Person
Cyndi Lauper
Person
Donatella Versace
Person
Paris Hilton
Person
Lady Gaga
Person
Jeff Timmons
Person
Mia Farrow
Person
Missy Elliott
Person
Britney Spears
Variety

Britney Spears and Her Fiancé Pose in ‘Free Britney’ T-Shirts Before Critical Court Date

Britney Spears is facing one of her biggest court dates Friday, and the evening before she sent a clear message to fans who have supported the legal battle to end her conservatorship. Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari took to Instagram with a video of the couple in matching t-shirts reading “#FreeBritney: It’s a human rights movement,” dancing, laughing and pointing at the message, all to the soundtrack of her song “Work Bitch.” The t-shirt is a nod to the fan movement that she has thanked in the past for supporting her legal battles. The post came hours before a Nov. 12 court date...
MUSIC
Allure

Kourtney Kardashian Looks Unrecognizable With Blonde Hair

Halloween weekend might have ended, but that hasn't stopped celebrities like Kourtney Kardashian from flooding our Instagram feeds with snapshots of the festivities-filled weekend on Monday, November 1. Out of the two Halloween costumes that she posted to her feed, her debut as Alabama Worley (the female protagonist in the film True Romance) made us do a double-take.
CELEBRITIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

302K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy