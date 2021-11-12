'So long overdue': Cher, Paris Hilton and more react to end of Britney Spears' conservatorship

The termination of Britney Spears' conservatorship Friday has set the internet on fire with joy.

In a hearing lasting no more than 40 minutes, Spears’ nearly 14-year conservatorship was determined by a California judge to be “no longer required” and formally brought to an end.

Spears posted video of a fan rally outside the courthouse on her Instagram shortly after the ruling was made. "Free Britney" flags and signs shot up from the crowd, while bursts of hot pink confetti were set off.

"I love my fans so much, it’s crazy!!!" Spears wrote . "I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day!!!! Best day ever..."

Sam Asghari, Spears' fiancé, also took to Instagram to express his joy.

"History was made today," Asghari wrote. "Britney is Free!"

A number of celebrities and famous figures have been celebrating Spears' legal victory:

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga posted a photo of herself and Spears kissing at the 2011 MTV Video Music Awards and wrote a lengthy post to celebrate the end of the pop star's conservatorship.

"I have loved @britneyspears her whole career. I looked up to her, admired her strength— she empowered so many people and still does. I couldn’t be more happy for you today," the "House of Gucci" actress wrote. " You never deserved what happened, Thank God 4 today."

Paris Hilton

Hilton was overjoyed to see Spears finally regain her autonomy and posted a throwback photo of the two on Twitter.

"You’re the most resilient, kind and inspiring soul," Hilton wrote. "We all love you so so much! Your best days are yet to come!"

Jameela Jamil

While "The Good Place" star Jameela Jamil shared in the excitement of Spears' supporters on Twitter, she also called for a more protective stance to be taken in the public's treatment of Spears moving forward.

"oh my god," Jamil tweeted. "You guys freed Britney!!!! But NOW we have to protect her from the paparazzi and tabloid media who are determined to drive her back into this same mess..."

Donatella Versace

Italian fashion designer Donatella Versace posted a throwback photo of her and Spears, along with a warm message of support.

"Freedom is a human right," Versace wrote on her Instagram. "My heart is smiling for you, Britney. Congratulations on your regained and deserved emancipation."

Missy Elliott

"May Blessings continue to flow for you," the artist tweeted at Spears on Friday. "And nothing but Happiness Love & Peace of mind from here on out."

Mia Farrow

The actress tweeted Friday that she was "so happy" for Spears and questioned how her conservatorship was permitted for so long.

"The question is- HOW was this abuse legal- taking away her rights and freedoms, keeping her imprisoned and guarded, taking her children and her money, forcing her to work," Farrow wrote.

Andy Cohen

The "Watch What Happens Live" host also took part in the online celebration of Spears being freed from her conservatorship.

Jeff Timmons

Pop singer and 98 Degrees member Jeff Timmons also posted a throwback photo of himself with the pop princess to celebrate her newfound freedom.

"Long overdue!" Timmons tweeted.

Cyndi Lauper

The 80s pop icon took to Twitter to congratulate Spears and her legal win.

Adam Rippon

Figure skater Adam Rippon tweeted a series of emojis to express his emotional reaction to Spears' victory.

Cher

Pop icon Cher seemed to be ecstatic about the news of Spears' freedom.

Contributing: Charles Trepany, Maria Puente

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 'So long overdue': Cher, Paris Hilton and more react to end of Britney Spears' conservatorship