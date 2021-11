In an interview with Targeted Oncology, Rachna Shroff, MD, discusses the impact of ivosidenib’s approval on the cholangiocarcinoma space in greater detail. In August, the FDA approved ivosidenib tablets (Tibsovo) for the treatment of IDH1-mutated cholangiocarcinoma, making it the first agent with such an indication. Since its approval, ivosidenib has offered patients with IDH1-mutated cholangiocarcinoma a second- or third-line option where none existed before.

