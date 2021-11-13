CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Park, CO

Winter Park Resort acknowledges it operates on ancestral Indigenous land

denverite.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinter Park Resort is located on ancestral Indigenous land. Resort staff acknowledged the fact on Friday. The park’s new land acknowledgment statement goes like this: “Winter Park Resort acknowledges and honors that the land on which we operate today is the traditional and ancestral homelands of the Nookhose’iinenno (Northern Arapaho), Tsis...

denverite.com

