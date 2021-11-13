Consumer News: How to make tour microwave oven last longer

For many of us, it's just not Christmas without a live tree! But if you worry about it dropping needles and getting crispy before Santa even shows up, we've got tips to ease your mind. There are ways to help your tree stay fresh and green all season long—including things you should never do to your tree—no matter what you've heard on social media. For starters, when possible, choose a fresh tree you cut yourself from a local Christmas tree farm; it's a fun activity that can become part of your family's new holiday tradition. Plus, live trees are farmed sustainably and can be recycled, which isn't the case with faux plastic trees. “Live trees have environmental benefits,” says Tim O’Connor, executive director of the National Christmas Tree Association. “Not only do they support local farmers, but they're a renewable resource that’s responsibly managed like any other crop.” With proper care, a live tree will typically stay fresh for up to a month.

