Saturday was a one-way moving day with players set in reverse at the Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open. A day after Scottie Scheffler posted a new course-record 62, this Tom Doak renovation (with Brooks Koepka’s assistance, you may have heard) pushed back on the field of elite tour pros. The rains that came earlier in the tournament dramatically softened a course that, we were told, was looking fairly firm and fast at the start of the week. But the water that rained down starting on Wednesday night will make any course gettable for a PGA Tour field.

GOLF ・ 3 DAYS AGO