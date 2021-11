You can reduce student debt by watching seminars on reducing student debt, thanks to a new scholarship offered by The Iowa Student Loan (ISL) Educational Lending. It's often asked, what topics do we wish were taught when we were in school or should be covered in schools that currently are not. More often than not, people tend to talk about financial management education. That's what this program essentially is. 25 students will have the opportunity, according to KCRG, to earn $2000 each to complete the "Iowa Financial Know-How Challenge: Senior Scholarship." It's a reward for learning how to be responsible in paying back the student loan debt the scholarship WON'T cover, and it's a pretty sweet deal.

IOWA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO