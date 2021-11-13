CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Kim Kardashian Played a Part in Paris Hilton's "Ultra Classy" Wedding Day

By Gabrielle Chung
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Paris Hilton's Star-Studded Wedding Ceremony: DETAILS. On Thursday, Nov. 11, Paris Hilton tied the knot with Carter Reum at a lavish ceremony held at her late grandfather's former estate in Bel Air, Calif. While the nuptials were a star-studded affair, a source tells E! News that Paris' longtime pal Kim...

Comments

Dee
3d ago

What's with Kim's dress? Couldn't she dress a bit classier for her friends wedding? The dress is certainly an attention getter.

Reply
25
Constance Mack
3d ago

Kylie did the SAME thing to her supposed best friend, Hailey Bieber. Wore that incredible gold lamay dress to Hailey's wedding!!! HAD to outshine EVERYONE, even her best friend!!! 🤑🤑🤮🤮

Reply
14
Geralyn Varney
2d ago

Paris looks radiant and very elegant. Too bad Kim trashed it out. what an awful outfit to wear to a wedding.

Reply
20
fashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Paris Hilton Says ‘I Do’ In Oscar de la Renta, The And Just Like That Trailer Is Here, Bebe Rexha To Unveil Bloomingdale’s Holiday Windows, And More!

OG Paris Hilton wed Carter Reum at her late grandfather’s estate in Bel Air yesterday evening. The celebration is aid to be a three-night affair, followed up by a carnival at the Santa Monica pier today and a black tie grand finale bash to come on Saturday. The bride, 40, wore an ethereal white floral gown by her close friends, the Oscar de la Renta co-creative directors Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim. Tessa Hilton, Halle Reum, Brooke Brinson, Whitney Davis, and Farrah Aldjufrie served as bridesmaids wearing custom-created blush pink lace Alice + Olivia, as did her sister Nicky, who was on maid of honor duty. Among those in attendance to watch the couple say their vows were Emma Roberts, Paula Abdul, Christine Chiu, Rachel Zoe, and Steve Wynn. Guests went home with gifts from Baccarat after being treated to a memorable evening with performances by Kim Petras (as Paris walked down the aisle) and Demi Lovato. Congrats!
Fox News

Paris Hilton stuns in hot pink wedding dress for carnival-themed after party: photos

Paris Hilton tied the knot to Carter Reum on Thursday but the couple's wedding festivities continued into Friday with a neon, carnival-themed after party in Santa Monica. Paris, known for her many bright and bold fashion statements, did not disappoint when stepping out in a hot pink gown for the occasion at the Santa Monica Pier. She accessorized her look with a matching neon pink veil and boots.
HollywoodLife

Kathy Hilton Wears Seashell Dress With Sheer Sleeves For Paris Hilton’s Wedding

Kathy Hilton made the most gorgeous mother of the bride at her daughter Paris’s wedding to Carter Reum on Nov. 11. Even though it was her daughter’s big day, Kathy Hilton, 62, managed to steal the show when she looked absolutely stunning in this outfit at her daughter, Paris Hilton’s wedding. Paris officially married Carter Reum on November 11, and their wedding was nothing short of perfect. Kathy showed up to the wedding with her hair and makeup done, wearing a white wrap dress adorned with pink hearts. Once she got inside the ceremony, she changed into her glamorous mother-of-the-bride dress. The black gown featured a seashell design and had sheer sleeves.
HollywoodLife

How Ariana Grande Feels About Ex Pete Davidson’s New Romance With Kim Kardashian

Ariana Grande was engaged to Pete Davidson before tying the knot with husband Dalton Gomez, but she isn’t fazed by his new romance with Kim Kardashian. Ariana Grande, 28, is happier than ever, and seemingly hasn’t paid any mind to who her ex-fiance Pete Davidson is romancing. The 27-year-old Saturday Night Live comedian has been spotted on multiple romantic dates with Kim Kardashian, 41, however, the “Into You” singer is unfazed. “Pete and Ariana have both dated other people since they called off their engagement. Ariana is married now and happier than ever,” a source close to the chart-topper told HollywoodLife exclusively.
Hollywood Life

Nicky Hilton Looks Gorgeous In Sheer, Lace Pink Gown At Paris Hilton’s Wedding – Photos

Nicky Hilton looked absolutely stunning at her sister Paris’s wedding to Carter Reum on Nov. 11, when she wore a sheer lace long-sleeve pink gown. Nicky Hilton, 38, attended her sister Paris Hilton’s wedding to Carter Reum on November 11, and she looked drop-dead-gorgeous in her dress. The mother-of-two put her fabulous figure on display in her fitted pink gown and she definitely stole the show.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
E! News

Why Kathy Hilton Is "Exhausted" By Daughter Paris Hilton's Wedding

Watch: Kathy Hilton Talks "Paris in Love" & Wedding Preparation. Mother of the bride has taken on a whole new meaning. Kathy Hilton made her reality TV debut as the newest member of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this season, but the multi-tasking mama has now become more than just a supporting star on daughter Paris Hilton's Peacock docu-series, Paris in Love, premiering Nov. 11.
Popculture

Scott Disick Reportedly Offered 'Outrageous Amount of Money' to Appear on Kardashians' New Hulu Show

Scott Disick will be appearing on the Kardashian family's upcoming Hulu show after being offered "an outrageous amount of money," Us Weekly reports. Kourtney Kardashian's ex, with whom she shares sons Mason, 11, and Reign, 6, and daughter Penelope, 9, was a staple on Keeping Up With the Kardashians before its end, but reportedly only agreed to participate in the family's next chapter on camera if he "got paid a lot."
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Treats Kim Kardashian To ‘Private’ Rooftop Dinner In Staten Island

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are still sparking romance rumors, after they reportedly had dinner together in his native Staten Island. Kim Kardashian, 40, and Pete Davidson, 27, dining together in Staten Island was not on our 2021 bingo card! The SKIMS mogul and the Saturday Night Live funnyman reportedly shared a meal at Campania’s on November 2, sources tell Page Six. “Pete arranged a dinner on the rooftop privately,” a restaurant insider told the outlet. “It was just the two of them.” The source noted that, surprisingly, they didn’t have any security with them. “They quietly were able to sneak in and out.” HollywoodLife can confirm that Kim and Pete dined at Campania’s, and we have reached out to reps for both Pete and Kim for comment.
PopSugar

Paris Hilton Looked Straight Out of a Fairy Tale in Her Tulle, Flower-Embroidered Wedding Dress

Paris Hilton just had the fairy-tale wedding of her dreams, and her dresses (yes, plural) certainly lived up to all our expectations. While tying the knot with entrepreneur and venture capitalist Carter Reum, the reality TV star wowed in a showstopping gown she custom-designed alongside Oscar de la Renta creative directors Fernando Garcia and Laura Kim. Complete with a high neck and long sleeves, the dress was covered in elegant pressed-flower embroidery that trailed down its voluminous tulle skirt. She paired it with a lengthy veil featuring similar embroidered floral details.
Vogue

A Closer Look At How Kim Kardashian Does Wedding Guest Dressing

It’s been a busy few days for Kim Kardashian. She attended her friend Paris Hilton’s wedding – a heartwarming moment for die-hard fans of the pair and their iconic matching outfits from the early ’00s – and a rehearsal wedding dinner for Simon Huck. A busy social calendar for Kim naturally comes with a slew of memorable looks that are well worth noting.
Miami Herald

‘Her stylist set her up:’ Kendall Jenner ripped over barely there dress at Miami wedding

Her half-sister Kim Kardashian’s been married three times, so you’d think Kendall Jenner would know not to upstage the bride. But apparently the Internet peanut gallery is of the belief the model did just that last week. Jenner was in Miami, along with fellow models Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid, for influencer Lauren Perez’s Thursday nuptials to businessman David Waltzer.
