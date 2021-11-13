CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

How to Watch, Listen: Tennessee-Georgia

By Matt Ray
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 4 days ago

Tennessee (5-4, 3-3) will begin its three-game home stand to end the season with its toughest test of 2021 as No.1 Georgia(9-0, 7-0) comes to Knoxville on Saturday. The Bulldogs are coming off a dominant home win over Missouri, while Tennessee is coming off a 45-42 shootout victory against Kentucky in Lexington. Below is all the information you need to be able to watch, listen, or stream Saturday's game.

Game 10: Tennessee Volunteers vs Georgia Bulldogs

Date: Saturday, November 13th

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Stadium: Neyland Stadium

TV: CBS

Online Streaming: Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Radio: Tennessee’s official radio broadcast on the Vol Network will be on WIVK-FM 107.7/WNML-FM 99. and satellite radio Sirius XM. Also, a live audio stream of the broadcast will also be available on UTSports.com

Opening line per SI Sportsbook: Georgia -20.5

Series: Georgia leads the all-time series 25-23-2. Tennessee holds the longest win streak at nine games from 1989-1999, while Georgia own a current four-game winning streak. The Vols hold the largest margin of victory at 46-0 in 1936.

Last time out: Tennessee struck early last season in a wet game in Athens in large part due to a fumble recovery for a touchdown. However, after going to the locker room with a half-time deficit, the Bulldogs would lock ing and go on to win 44-21 and spoil Tennessee's upset bid.

Did you know VR2 on SI does Podcasts? Check out the staff's latest breakdowns here.

VR2 on SI is also on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook. Check out any of the links to ensure you do not miss any of the coverage of your favorite Tennessee teams!

You can follow the staff, Matt, Jake, Dale and Jack on Twitter by clicking any of their names.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Vols targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

Comments / 0

Related
VolunteerCountry

Prized 2023 QB Recruit Vizzina Recaps Visit to Tennessee, More

2023 Briarwood Christian (Ala.) quarterback has quickly become one of the most sought-after signal-callers in the country. Vizzina now holds over 20 Division 1 offers, including Auburn, Notre Dame, Kentucky, and Penn State, among others. He made the trip north to Knoxville over the weekend for Saturday's game against the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs. The prized prospect talks about this and more here.
TENNESSEE STATE
VolunteerCountry

Watch: Quartet of Vols Address Media on Tuesday

Running back Jabari Small, defensive tackle Omari Thomas, edge Byron Young and tight end Princeton Fant talked to the media during Tuesday's availability. All four touched on Heupel's coaching style as the season has progressed, their personal growth as players, what South Alabama bring to the table and more. First...
NFL
VolunteerCountry

Just In: TV, Kick Time Announced for Tennessee-Vanderbilt

Tennessee (5-5, 3-4) have an opportunity to close out the season with two straight home wins as they work towards securing a bowl bid in Josh Heupel's first season on Rocky Top. The Vols will play South Alabama (5-5) this Saturday night at 7:30 pm ET on ESPNU. Following that game, the Vols will host in-state rival Vanderbilt at home, and the kickoff time and TV channel has just been announced for the 2021 finale.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
Football
State
Missouri State
Local
Tennessee Football
Local
Tennessee Sports
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Knoxville, TN
Basketball
Knoxville, TN
Sports
VolunteerCountry

Tennessee Point Guard Earns SEC Weekly Honors

In Tennessee basketball's first week of the season, the Vols knocked off UT Martin and East Tennessee State University to begin the season 2-0. A big reason why? Freshman point guard Kennedy Chandler. On Tuesday, Chandler electrified Thompson Boling-Arena in his Tennessee debut against UT Martin, scoring 20 points with...
TENNESSEE STATE
VolunteerCountry

Everything Josh Heupel Said On Monday Ahead Of South Alabama

Tennessee Head Coach Josh Heupel met with the media on Monday to conclude what he saw from the Georgia loss and look ahead to south Alabama. The full transcript is below. "Obviously, everybody is disappointed with the outcome from the ball game the other night. Talked to the guys today. I really did feel like it was our best week of preparation. Practice was really good. I thought we finished it the right way. Just showed them the middle part of the ball game, and some things that we have to do better, coaches and players, to make that a different game in the fourth quarter. Disappointed in that.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee Volunteers#Basketball#American Football#Neyland Stadium Tv#Cbs Online Streaming#The Vol Network#Sirius Xm#Utsports Com Opening#Si All American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
VolunteerCountry

Top JuCo DB Keionte Scott Talks Vols Official Visit

Tennessee hosted the top junior college defensive back in the country in Snow College's Keionte Scott over the weekend. The prized recruit, who is currently focusing on a top-five of Oregon, BYU, Miami, Auburn, and Tennessee took an official visit to Knoxville this weekend, which he recaps with Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated.
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Watch: Three Vols Talk to Media After Win

The Tennessee BasketVols secured their second consecutive win to improve to 2-0 on the young season. The Vols easily handled the East Tennessee State Buccaneers 94-62 in Thompson-Boling Arena, led by junior forward Olivier Nkamhoua's 23-point, eight rebound performance. Sunday's game also saw fan-favorite John Fulkerson make his season debut...
TENNESSEE STATE
VolunteerCountry

West Virginia RB Commit Williams Recaps First Visit With Vols, Talks Relationship With Jerry Mack

Tennessee Running Backs Coach Jerry Mack hit the road at the end of October to check in on multiple prospects, including East Paulding (Ga.) running back Justin Williams. Mack would extend an offer to the 6', 210lbs Williams, who has since become a priority for the Tennessee staff. The West Virginia commitment was in attendance for Tennessee's match-up against top-ranked Georgia on Saturday. He discusses his thoughts on the recent offer from Mack and his first visit to Knoxville with Volunteer Country on Sports Illustrated.
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Overtime: Final Thoughts From Tennessee-Georgia

Tennessee hung around with Georgia for the first half and even led the Bulldogs 10-7 at the end of the first quarter, but the No. 1 team in the nation showed why they deserve the ranking in the second half. Georgia beat the Vols 41-17 in Neyland Stadium, dropping Tennessee...
KNOXVILLE, TN
VolunteerCountry

Vols Impress LSU LB Commit Tolan During Saturday Visit to Rocky Top

Tennessee hosted elite linebacker DeMario Tolan on Saturday for his first gameday experience on Rocky Top. The prized product from the Sunshine State chose LSU over Tennessee, Clemson, and several others over the summer. But after LSU parted ways with Ed Orgeron in October, Tolan knew that he had to revisit all of his available options to ensure he made the right choose, which is why he returned to Tennessee for Saturday's game against top-ranked Georgia.
ROCKY TOP, TN
VolunteerCountry

A Look at the Last Time Tennessee Beat a No. 1 Ranked Team

The 2021 college football season has been different, to say the least. The downfall of powerhouse Clemson, surprising upsets to Alabama and Big Ten teams, the exclusion of undefeated Cincinnati from the first couple sets of College Football Playoff rankings, you name it. However, the one constant has been the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs.
TENNESSEE STATE
VolunteerCountry

Final Injury Report for Tennessee Ahead of Georgia

Tennessee utilized a bye week ahead of Kentucky to get healthier, but after a hard-fought game in Lexington last week, the Vols still have several players on the injury report, which we take a look at here, with the official in and out status of each player ahead of today's 3:30 pm ET kickoff against No.1 Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
1K+
Followers
949
Post
161K+
Views
ABOUT

VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy