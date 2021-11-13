How to Watch, Listen: Tennessee-Georgia

Tennessee (5-4, 3-3) will begin its three-game home stand to end the season with its toughest test of 2021 as No.1 Georgia(9-0, 7-0) comes to Knoxville on Saturday. The Bulldogs are coming off a dominant home win over Missouri, while Tennessee is coming off a 45-42 shootout victory against Kentucky in Lexington. Below is all the information you need to be able to watch, listen, or stream Saturday's game.

Game 10: Tennessee Volunteers vs Georgia Bulldogs

Date: Saturday, November 13th

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Stadium: Neyland Stadium

TV: CBS

Online Streaming: Live Stream on fuboTV

Radio: Tennessee’s official radio broadcast on the Vol Network will be on WIVK-FM 107.7/WNML-FM 99. and satellite radio Sirius XM. Also, a live audio stream of the broadcast will also be available on UTSports.com​

Opening line per SI Sportsbook: Georgia -20.5

Series: Georgia leads the all-time series 25-23-2. Tennessee holds the longest win streak at nine games from 1989-1999, while Georgia own a current four-game winning streak. The Vols hold the largest margin of victory at 46-0 in 1936.

Last time out: Tennessee struck early last season in a wet game in Athens in large part due to a fumble recovery for a touchdown. However, after going to the locker room with a half-time deficit, the Bulldogs would lock ing and go on to win 44-21 and spoil Tennessee's upset bid.

