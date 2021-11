Marcus Banks entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal, and we see the reason behind it. Alabama fans wish him well, but the program has a freshman that can be very special. Since his arrival on the University of Alabama campus as a five-star, Ga’Quincy “Kool-Aid” McKinstry has made headlines. He was a superstar at Pinson (Ala.) Valley High School and Coach Nick Saban yelled his name all spring. McKinstry is the backup cornerback behind Jalyn Armour-Davis, but he earned his first start against Mercer. He recorded his first interception and excited fans at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO