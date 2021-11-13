CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Man Dies in NJ Plane Crash One Month After Traveling to Space

By NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of two men killed in Thursday's plane crash in a wooden area of New Jersey had traveled to space less than a month ago aboard a Blue Origin flight with William Shatner. New Jersey State Police said 49-year-old Glen de Vries, of New York, and 54-year-old Thomas Fischer, of New...

NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

