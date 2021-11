Chick-Fil-A's new CEO, Andrew T. Cathy, knew the company he inherited from his father has a unique problem when he took the job. The fast-food chain's restaurants remain so popular that many of them are too busy, leading some potential customers to not eat there. It's one of the reasons why customers will see Chick-Fil-A locations so close together, as the company hopes to spread out its consumer base. The company estimates that as many as 30% of potential customers decide not to stop by because a location is too busy.

