Morgantown, WV

UPDATE: UPD working with Mon County prosecutors for charges in reported Mountainlair arson

By Harley Benda
 6 days ago

UPDATE (Nov. 15, 2021 9:56 a.m.):

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia University Police have identified two suspects in the reported arson at the Mountainlair in Morgantown.

According to a release sent out by the UPD, officers are working with Monongalia County prosecutors on charges for two teenage girls.

No names or details on charges have been given at this time.

ORIGINAL (Nov. 12, 2021 7:26 p.m.):

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University Police (UPD) issued a campus warning on Friday, Nov. 12, after officers received a report of arson at the Mountainlair student union.

The Morgantown Fire Department responded to a fire shortly after 4 p.m. on Friday that appears to have been set near an upstairs doorway in the Mountainlair. The fire caused damage to a bench and the surrounding flooring.

UPD is working to gather information to find any suspects, but there are none at this time. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 304-293-2677 or visit the department.

WVU is asking students and employees to be vigilant and to call 911 if they believe they are in danger.

