She-Hulk Footage From Disney+ Day Has Marvel Fans in Love

By Jenna Anderson
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney+ Day arrived on Friday, and it provided some pretty interesting looks at what's to come in the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Among them was the long-awaited first look at She-Hulk, the Disney+ series that is expected to debut next year. Fans were treated to a new logo and...

TVGuide.com

Marvel's She-Hulk on Disney+: Trailer, Casting, Spoilers, and Everything Else We Know

A new hulk is coming to town! Bruce Banner will have some company in the green giant department as Marvel has greenlit a She-Hulk series. Tatiana Maslany will play Jennifer Walters, who also gets hit with gamma rays and inherits the same powers as her cousin Bruce, Mark Ruffalo. While Bruce has to deal with a bit of an alter-ego situation when it comes to being the Hulk, Jennifer will be able to retain her usual personality even when she goes green.
TV SERIES
ramascreen.com

First Look Footage of SHE-HULK Series

Happy Disney+ Day. Marvel Studios has released this first look footage of “Orphan Black” starring Tatiana Maslany. Kat Coiro is in talks to direct and exec-produce Disney+ SHE-HULK series including the pilot episode. The show produced by Kevin Feige is being developed and written by Jessica Gao (“Rick and Morty”)
TV SERIES
ComicBook

She-Hulk's Jameela Jamil Reacts to Disney+ Day Reveals, Shares New Behind-the-Scenes Photos

On Friday, fans finally got their first look at She-Hulk, a live-action series that is expected to debut on Disney+ in 2022. The series is led by Emmy winning Orphan Black star Tatiana Maslany, and is set to feature an eclectic ensemble cast. Among them is The Good Place alum Jameela Jamil, who will be playing the iconic Marvel villain Titania. While we'll still have to wait a while to see Jamil in character in the series, the actress did take to social media to share her excitement for the latest updates. On Friday, Jamil shared an enthusiastic message in response to the series' new logo, revealing that she "can't wait [for everyone] to see" the show. In subsequent tweets, she shared a look at herself alongside the stunt team for the series, as well as a photo of herself hanging out with Maslany and fellow cast member Ginger Gonzaga.
MOVIES
Polygon

Marvel reveals first look at Tatiana Maslany’s She-Hulk appendages

As part of today’s Disney Plus Day event, Marvel Studios revealed a first look at a trio of upcoming MCU shows that will air on the streaming network in 2022, including She-Hulk, starring Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black) as the eponymous giant green woman. Currently, the footage is exclusively running on Disney Plus.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Sandra Bullock Is Unrecognizable in First Look Trailer for 'The Unforgivable'

Sandra Bullock is making a comeback. It's been three years since the Oscar-winner's last film -- 2018's Bird Box -- but the first trailer has dropped for her next collaboration with Netflix, The Unforgivable, and it's safe to say that America's Sweetheart is playing against type. Bullock stars as Grace, an ex-con who is released after a lengthy prison stay for a violent crime. As she struggles to reacclimate to society, she searches for the little sister that she was protecting the night she was arrested.
MOVIES
shortlist.com

Netflix's latest movie is its biggest-ever opening day hit

You may not think it from the critical bashing the film got but Netflix has got another giant hit on its hands, thanks to the opening day results of Red Notice - Netflix's latest original movie which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber...
TV & VIDEOS
Inside the Magic

Tom Holland Speaks Out, Has Words For His Spider-Man Replacement

Tom Holland. The name on everyone’s lips. The leading man of this year’s most anticipated superhero sequel. Arguably, one of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Holland has been the world’s live-action Spider-Man for the past five years ever since appearing alongside Captain America (Chris Evans) and Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.) in Captain America: Civil War (2016), and as his third solo outing inches closer towards release, the actor has finally addressed being replaced as the web-slinging Marvel hero.
MOVIES
ComicBook

New Eternals Promo Confirms Superman Exists In The MCU

Marvel's Eternals is beginning to ramp up its marketing and promotional campaign, following the film's big Hollywood premiere. Obviously, as the first wave of critics and fans get to see Eternals (and learn its game-changing secrets for the Marvel Cinematic Universe), there are certain details of the film that will cause a big buzz. Marvel Studios has apparently chosen to give one of those secrets away for free, early, by releasing a new preview for Eternals that reveals that the characters of the MCU are all too aware of the existence of DC's god-like hero: Superman.
MOVIES
darkhorizons.com

Clips: “Moon Knight,” “She-Hulk,” “Ms. Marvel”

Following in the wake of those logos, Marvel Studios has shown off first glimpses of footage from several of its upcoming shows – “Ms. Marvel,” “Moon Knight,” “She-Hulk” and “Secret Invasion”. The brief clips show off Tatiana Maslany as Jennifer Walters, cousin of Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) who appears here...
TV SERIES
MovieWeb

She-Hulk Might Come to Disney+ Sooner Than Expected After Ms. Marvel Delay

During Disney's latest earnings call it was revealed that the company's Quarter 4 Financial Year 2022 will be the first to include content from all three of their big guns: Marvel, Walt Disney Studios and Lucas Film all in the same quarter. What this means is that between July and September 2022, there will be at least one entry of each of these areas of the House of Mouse featured in their release schedule. It was subsequently announced that the Marvel Studios portion of this will be the Ms. Marvel series on Disney+, meaning that it looks like another series will be filling the gap between this and Hawkeye, which will have wrapped up before Christmas.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel Fans Loving Venom Reference In Morbius Trailer

Morbius fans are loving that Venom reference in the new trailer. Sony dropped a massive clip this week and people want to know everything possible about the upcoming Marvel movie. Jared Leto plays the vampire himself, but some fans are hoping that Tom Hardy's Lethal Protector might show up in some capacity. Things are getting weird with the multiverse over in the MCU, so anything and everything is possible across the time streams now. Just the mention of Venom and Michael Keaton showing up in a previous trailer has everyone wondering what the future could hold for Sony's Spider-Verse. It seems like things will be colliding even sooner if you take Venom: Let There Be Carnage's post-credits scene into account. For now, the trailer is all people have to go by, but there could be some more answers as Spider-Man: No Way Home premieres next month, and the rest of the Sony universe begins to build even bigger in 2022. Check out some of the best posts right here.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Eternals Fans are Loving Druig and Makkari

The cast of Marvel's Eternals boasts a rather large roster, with fans debating on which new additions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe are their favorites. Two characters in particular, Barry Keoghan's Druig and Lauren Ridloff's Makkari, appear to have captivated audiences with their onscreen chemistry. While Sersi (Gemma Chan) and Ikaris (Richard Madden) will most likely get the majority of attention for the centuries-spanning love story, the duo of Druig and Makkari have also gained their own devoted fanbase, with audiences heading to social media to declare their love. WARNING: Potential spoilers for Eternals can be found below.
MOVIES
Variety

‘The D’Amelio Show’ Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu (TV News Roundup)

Hulu announced that “The D’Amelio Show” has been renewed for a second season. The unscripted series follows social media stars Dixie and Charli D’Amelio and their parents Marc and Heidi as the family navigates the transition from a normal life into overnight celebrity status. Season 1, which debuted Sept. 3, saw the family settle into life in Los Angeles after moving to the city to further their careers after Charli, at 16, and Dixie, at 20, became two of the biggest names on TikTok for their dancing and singing, respectively. “The D’Amelio Show” is executive produced by Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel and She-Hulk: Disney+ Releases First Looks at New MCU Shows Coming in 2022

As Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to roll out, Disney+ is introducing a new trio of superheroes for your streaming pleasure. A new sizzle reel released on Friday offers our first look at three new MCU series: Moon Knight, a miniseries led by Oscar Isaac; Ms. Marvel, which introduces Iman Vellani as the titular heroine; and She-Hulk, starring Tatiana Maslany as Bruce Banner’s cousin. (Click here to watch the footage from all three shows, which begins at the 12:00 mark.)
TV SERIES
TVLine

TVLine Items: Barney Documentary, Fraggle Rock Trailer and More

Peacock is putting the spotlight on an iconic purple dino: The streamer has started production on a three-part documentary that “examines the rock star-like trajectory of Barney the Dinosaur, the beloved character who captured the hearts of millions of children and then became the target of hate and rage across pop culture, the early Internet and playgrounds around the world,” per the official release. The documentary will feature exclusive interviews and archival footage to present “first-hand accounts of the Barney phenomenon from the cast and crew to its most outspoken critics.” The children’s program Barney & Friends aired on PBS for 14 seasons,...
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Ms. Marvel Release News Means She-Hulk Might Be Next Series After Hawkeye

Wednesday, Disney held its latest earnings call to pore over all of its financials with representatives from the biggest investment banks in the world. As is standard practice, some content news typically surfaces during these calls, and this time around, it was the revelation that Disney's Q4 FY 2022—which takes place from October 2021 until October 2022—will be the first to feature content from Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm, and Walt Disney Studios in the same quarter.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

New She-Hulk Logo Revealed During Disney+ Day

Disney+ Day provided quite a lot of updates with regards to the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with new looks and updates at the new stories we can expect in the near future. Among the Disney+ series we're getting next year is She-Hulk, a Disney+ series that will bring Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) into live-action. Disney+ Day revealed a new logo for the series, which you can check out below.
TV SERIES

