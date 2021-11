New Amsterdam 4×08 “Paid in Full” brought the hospital to its knees and showed all of them how truly vulnerable they are. And while everyone suffered, from the nurses to the doctors and patients, we want to focus on Max first. He’s the heart of this show, the driving force of it all, and who brings good into this world. He’s met his match with Dr. Fuentes and we have no idea how he’s going to make his way out of this.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO