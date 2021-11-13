CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Nigerian artist who turned pain into fame during lockdown

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe beauty of paintings by Ijeoma Ogwuegbu disguises the pain she is living through. Stacked up against a wall in the Nigerian artist's home studio in Lagos are canvasses adorned with swirls and circles of bright colour. Some are abstract and some have more recognisable forms but are clearly...

