The Nigerian artist who turned pain into fame during lockdown

Pat and Sam met at Camberwell College of Art three years ago and graduated in 2020, during the height of the global pandemic. Having endured restrictions in Cornwall and Norfolk, respectively, the two illustrators developed a solid creative bond by sending illustrated podcasts to one another during those heavy locked-down days and months. Each one featured a drawing based on the last card received, adding a little fun and laughter to those dark times. There were undoubtedly in-jokes, punchlines and things only two best mates could find funny and understand, along with playful stories throughout. The ongoing exchange proved such a successful collaboration that the pair decided to create a series of paintings together. And they're now available to browse at an exhibition at the Peckham Pelican until 20 November.

VISUAL ART ・ 12 DAYS AGO