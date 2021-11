The New England Patriots have reeled off a quick four game win streak that has completely changed the direction of their season. Initially they looked like an afterthought, crawling out to a 2-4 start and throwing away a handful of winnable games. Now at 6-4, they are firmly entrenched in the Wild Card race, and look like they could actually be a serious playoff contender this season.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO