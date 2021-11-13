CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

'I could have been a racist killer'

By Long Reads
BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his late teens, Mike became a Nazi. Now, only six years later, he is a supporter of Black Lives Matter - and it worries him deeply to think how close he came, at the angriest stage of his life, to going out with his gun and shooting people....

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Suni Lee says she was pepper sprayed in racist attack: 'I was so mad, but there was nothing I could do'

Gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee has revealed in an interview that she and several friends were recently the target of an anti-Asian attack. In an interview with PopSugar published on Wednesday, the 18-year-old Lee described what happened to her and her friends (who are all women of Asian descent) just a week before the interview took place. While they were waiting for an Uber during a night out, a car pulled up to them and started yelling Asian slurs out the window. Lee said she got pepper sprayed on the arm as the car sped away.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Best Life

If You Bought This at Walmart, Throw It Away & Disinfect Your House, CDC Says

Whether you're stopping in for groceries, office supplies, or housewares, shopping at Walmart is part and parcel of everyday life for many U.S. residents. And while the chain's low prices and generous returns policy have made it a beloved shopping destination for its millions of customers, not every product sold at the big box store is a winner. Unfortunately, in the case of one popular product sold by the retail giant, customers are more than dissatisfied—they're getting sick, too. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this one Walmart product may be linked to multiple illnesses and deaths. Read on to discover which Walmart product is under investigation by the CDC and what you should do if you have it at home.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From This, Starting Today

At the beginning of 2021, many held out hope that new COVID vaccines would bring a swift end to the pandemic. But as the year nears its end, the U.S. is still battling the coronavirus, as both a rise in the Delta variant and slowing vaccination rates caused cases, hospitalizations, and deaths to rise to substantial levels again over the summer. So in another effort to mitigate the continued spread of COVID, officials, businesses, and states across the country have been introducing vaccination mandates to encourage citizens to complete their vaccine series. Today, a new massive vaccination mandate has hit several states.
LABOR ISSUES
The Independent

Wife of Mexican drug lord El Mencho arrested

The wife of an infamous Mexican cartel boss has been arrested by authorities in the west of the country on suspicion of running the fiances for the fierce Jalisco New Generation cartel (CJNG). Rosalinda Gonzalez-Valencia, according to a joint statement from Mexico’s attorney general, defence department and national intelligence agency on Tuesday, was captured in Zapopan, Jalisco, on Monday afternoon. She is the husband of “El Mencho”, or Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, who is head of CJNG and on the run from authorities in Mexico and the neighbouring United States. Her arrest by Mexican solders was described as “a significant blow...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#A Vigilante#Park Rangers#White Supremacist#Racists#Nazi#California Air Force
inquirer.com

These women are white, with no college degrees — and in the driver’s seat of American politics | Will Bunch

Tuesday felt like anything but an off-year election in the western mountain hamlets and far-flung D.C. exurbs of Virginia. Voters turned out for a 2021 gubernatorial race in unusually large numbers, and a surprisingly large number of Virginians said they were energized by the out-of-nowhere rise of the perceived issue of “critical race theory.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Military News Editor

U.S. gives 144M to Afghanistan, but the Taliban will not release American hostage.

National Security Council spokesperson Emily Horne said that the United States would give 144 million to assist Afghanistan citizens affected by the humanitarian disaster. "The United States is providing nearly USD 144 million in new humanitarian assistance to the people affected by the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan," she said in a statement, bringing total U.S. aid to 474 million for 2021.
The Hollywood Reporter

U.S. Surgeon General Responds to Matthew McConaughey’s Stance on Vaccinating Children Against COVID-19

Amid Matthew McConaughey weighing a run for governor of Texas, the actor has clarified part of his stance on mandatory vaccination, saying he “couldn’t mandate” it yet for young Americans. While appearing at The New York Times‘ DealBook summit on Tuesday, the Interstellar and Dallas Buyers Club actor reiterated his support on masking up during the pandemic, telling Andrew Ross Sorkin, “It’s not the vaccine. It’s a mask. No harm proven and we only prove that it can be healthy. It’s a small inconvenience for a possible long-term freedom.” He also confirmed that he and other adult members of his family, including...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Iraq
Daily Mail

New Jersey assistant teacher is suspended ‘after saying “We don’t negotiate with terrorists” to Muslim boy, 17, who asked for more time to complete math assignment’

A New Jersey assistant teacher was suspended for allegedly calling a Muslim student a 'terrorist' after he asked for more time on a math assignment. The unidentified staff member allegedly told 17-year-old student Mohammed Zubi he does not 'negotiate with terrorists' after the student asked for more time on an assignment on October 20.
EDUCATION
Washington Examiner

Don’t riot over Rittenhouse — indeed, don’t riot ever

No matter what the jury decides in the case of Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, there is no excuse for protests to get rowdy and absolutely no reason to manufacture racial grievances out of the killing of two white men by a white man. It is a sad commentary on our...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Florida woman dies of Covid-19 as husband tried to force hospital to treat her with ivermectin

A Florida woman with Covid-19 whose husband had battled in court to get her treated with ivermectin has died of her illness.Tamara Drock, a 47-year-old teacher from Loxahatchee near Palm Beach, Florida, passed away from Covid complications on Friday after 12 weeks in hospital, according to the Palm Beach Post.Her Husband, Ryan Drock, had sued the hospital last month to force doctors to administer ivermectin, an anti-parasite medication that has become a cause célèbre for Covid sceptics and supporters of Donald Trump despite little evidence of its benefits.County judge James Nutt rejected Mr Drock’s lawsuit, arguing that letting judges...
PUBLIC HEALTH
americanmilitarynews.com

Pentagon admits Biden admin left troops’ families behind in Afghanistan: Report

The Pentagon admitted last week that President Joe Biden has yet to retrieve dozens of immediate family members of U.S. troops and Defense Department civilian employees that the administration abandoned in Afghanistan during the disastrous withdrawal and evacuation from Kabul in late August. According to a November 4 memo issued...
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy