CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blountville, TN

What is the Cornbread Mafia? A law enforcement expert’s perspective

By Anslee Daniel, Slater Teague, Chad Bricks
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DVf0D_0cvFwwOV00

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Cornbread Mafia…it’s been trending since the parents of missing Hawkins County 5-year-old Summer Wells’ parents appeared on Dr. Phil Thursday.

“You have to actually look at what is organized crime,” said Eric Stanton, assistant professor and lead instructor of criminal justice and behavioral and social sciences at Northeast State Community College.

Does it exist?

The Behavior Panel: What do they do & do they believe Summer’s parents are telling the truth?

He says yes, but is it organized crime?

“It’s more of a ‘code of silence,’ said Stanton. “We just don’t talk about the moving of marijuana. We just don’t talk about stuff of that nature.”

There are distinct factors starting with the existence of a chain of command and a means of moving money.

“You usually see money flowing from the bottom to the top. You usually see some type of identifier via tattoos, the type of clothes individuals are wearing, colors stuff of that nature,” he explained.

That’s not what you get out of this 80’s era organization that got its start moving marijuana, not children.

“At this point we are talking about more of legend and folklore versus actual possible reality,” Stanton said.

Candus Bly’s reaction was unmistakable but the cause of her stress could be misunderstood.

“We don’t know what the triggering effect is,” Stanton said. “It could have just triggered her for something else and not necessarily their involvement with, or possible involvement with, her abduction or disappearance.”

June 15 to now: Timeline of the search for Summer Wells

Dr. Phil used specific words when he told Summer’s parents what he thought of their involvement.

“My understanding is Dr. Phil says that to the family and he makes it specific,” Stanton explained. “He says ‘in her murder’ then ‘the covering or removal of the body.’ He doesn’t say anything else about trafficking or anything of that nature. So, I found it kind of unique that he worded it in that way.”

Dr. Phil’s words and the parents’ reactions are certainly taking center stage in the two days of episodes.

“To me as a former investigator, it doesn’t say a lot to me the way they are acting or the way they do,” said Stanton. “What I’m going to look at more is the statements they are making, their body language, and how they present themselves. That’s what I’m going to look at versus how many times they get before a camera.”

The organization may well exist says our experts according to Stanton, but, no structure exists to pull off Summer’s disappearance.

“I think it’s more of a code of silence versus an actual organized operation,” he said. “You have to look at what they are doing, what the organization’s prime mission is, and whether or not Summer Wells and her family became intertwined, got in their way, things of that nature that would cause something like this to happen. That’s a story for investigators to look at. I understand they’ve already looked at it. They’ll continue to look at it…especially with the likes of the recent Dr. Phil episodes and stuff of that nature. Again it’s important for all viewers to understand this, at this point, we need to focus on the facts because that’s what law enforcement does…focuses on the facts.

Search for Summer Wells: What you need to know

Stanton says he trusts the agencies leading the investigation. He told News Channel 11 that he believes this case will be solved and it’s just a matter of when.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WJHL

NewsNation’s Brian Entin discusses Summer Wells coverage

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The search for missing Hawkins County 5-year-old Summer Wells is gaining more national attention after her parents’ appearance on Dr. Phil last week. Summer was reported missing from her home in Beech Creek community on June 15. Five months later, NewsNation correspondent Brian Entin is on the ground in the Tri-Cities. […]
HAWKINS COUNTY, TN
WJHL

New Tennessee COVID law leaves school districts in limbo

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – When Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed the COVID-19 omnibus bill Friday, many school districts became stuck, not knowing how to proceed legally when implementing mitigation measures. The law limits a school district’s authority to contact trace, quarantine students exposed to the virus and implement mask mandates. Basically, school leaders told […]
TENNESSEE STATE
WJHL

TDH reports 171 new COVID cases, 2 new deaths in NE Tennessee on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 171 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths, and 161 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday. Vaccinations As of today, 237,756 people, or about 47% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated. There were 3,317 new vaccinations over the past week, […]
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Blountville, TN
County
Hawkins County, TN
Blountville, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Hawkins County, TN
Crime & Safety
WJHL

Procession for Officer Michael Chandler returns to Big Stone Gap

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Big Stone Gap Police officer Michael D. Chandler returned home after passing away at the Johnson City Medical Center Saturday night. A procession for Officer Chandler passed through much of Southwest Virginia Monday afternoon. News Channel 11 provided live coverage as the procession returned to Big Stone Gap. According to […]
BIG STONE GAP, VA
WJHL

ETSU added to list of entities exempt from Gov. Lee’s COVID-19 mandate limitations

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University has been added to an exemption list the day after the Tennessee Comptroller announced an option for businesses and entities to request exemption from Gov. Bill Lee’s recently signed bill that limits COVID-19 restrictions within the workplace. The state’s Comptroller Office website indicated ETSU’s exemption was […]
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#The Cornbread Mafia#The Behavior Panel#Wells Dr Phil
WJHL

Hawkins County reaches 40% fully vaccinated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 100 new COVID-19 cases, one new death, and 80 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Monday. In the past three days, the region added 322 new cases and one new death. Vaccinations As of today, 236,887 people, or about 46.8% of the total population, […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
WJHL

Washington County, Tenn. Schools update COVID-19 protocols

WASHINTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – In anticipation of new legislation from Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee being signed into law soon, the Washington County, Tenn. school system has updated their COVID-19 protocols. According to a release from the school system, students, employees and visitors will no longer be required to wear facial covering unless they choose […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
WJHL

‘Severe conditions exist’: Johnson sole Tennessee county that could qualify for school mask mandate

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – When Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed omnibus COVID-19 bill SB 9014 Friday, 94 of Tennessee’s 95 counties did not have the “severe conditions” required to implement a school mask mandate and within hours, area systems that had mandates sent out updates that they’d be dropped. But Tennessee stretches “from Memphis […]
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WJHL

Community mourns Big Stone Gap police officer’s death

BIG STONE GAP, Va. (WJHL) — Throughout the day Monday, the memorial for slain Big Stone Gap police officer Michael Chandler continued to grow. Into the night, community members placed flowers, messages, and more on top of a patrol car, which was brought to Miner’s Park to give community members a place to honor him […]
BIG STONE GAP, VA
WJHL

Fallen officer’s body to be escorted home to Big Stone Gap

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) — An escort tribute honoring fallen Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler will take place on Monday, Nov. 15, according to a release from the Wise County Sheriff’s Office. The release states that first responders including law enforcement, fire and EMS will escort Chandler’s body from the Medical Examiner’s Office […]
BIG STONE GAP, VA
WJHL

WJHL

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
973K+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy