CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Under Surveillance

By Best Games
IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to IGN's GTA 3 walkthrough of Under Surveillance, Mission 23. This timed mission takes place in Staunton Island and is assigned by Asuka Kasen. This walkthrough has been updated for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox, PC, Switch, and PS5. Asuka introduces you to...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times Daily

EXPLAINER: Rittenhouse plane part of widespread surveillance

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors working to convict Kyle Rittenhouse in the shootings of three people during a protest against police brutality in Wisconsin have introduced as evidence surveillance video taken from an FBI airplane circling thousands of feet above the chaos. Support local journalism reporting on your community. *...
MADISON, WI
Canyon News

Arrests Made In FBI Trump-Russia Investigation

UNITED STATES—The Department of Justice (DOJ) announced that they have taken action against two foreign nationals charged with deploying Sodinokibi/REvil ransomware attacks on businesses and government agencies across the United States. An indictment was unsealed on November 8, charging 22-year-old Ukrainian national, Yaroslav Vasinkskyi with conducting ransomware attacks on multiple...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Ign#Under Surveillance#The Sniper Rifle#Ammu Nation Gun Shop#Bedford Point
TheDailyBeast

Army Kicks Out Hitler Mustache-Wearing Solider Who Allegedly Breached Capitol, Says Report

A far-right fanatic who liked to wear a Hitler mustache has reportedly been kicked out of the U.S. Army after officials learned about his alleged breach of the U.S. Capitol during the pro-Trump riot on Jan. 6. Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, 31, was an Army sergeant who worked part-time as a human-resources as a civilian contractor at a naval base in New Jersey up until May of this year. However, according to The Washington Post, he’s since been demoted and given an other-than-honorable discharge, bringing an end to his military career. Hale-Cusanelli has pleaded not guilty to federal charges of illegally entering the Capitol and harassing police officers during the Capitol riot. Following his arrest, Hale-Cusanelli’s colleagues told Navy investigators that he held extreme racist views and likes to wear Hitler mustache at work. One sailor alleged that Hale-Cusanelli once said that, if he were a Nazi, “he would kill all the Jews and eat them for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and he wouldn’t need to season them because the salt from their tears would make it flavorful enough.” His lawyer didn’t comment on the claims.
MILITARY
The Independent

Wife of Mexican drug lord El Mencho arrested

The wife of an infamous Mexican cartel boss has been arrested by authorities in the west of the country on suspicion of running the fiances for the fierce Jalisco New Generation cartel (CJNG). Rosalinda Gonzalez-Valencia, according to a joint statement from Mexico’s attorney general, defence department and national intelligence agency on Tuesday, was captured in Zapopan, Jalisco, on Monday afternoon. She is the husband of “El Mencho”, or Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, who is head of CJNG and on the run from authorities in Mexico and the neighbouring United States. Her arrest by Mexican solders was described as “a significant blow...
PUBLIC SAFETY
fox5ny.com

Mexican cartels murdering people on U.S. soil, Texas law enforcement claims

NEW YORK - Mexican drug cartels are murdering people and dumping their bodies on the U.S. side of the border, according to a Texas law enforcement official. Department of Public Safety Lt. Christopher Olivarez told Fox News that Texas Rangers are investigating cartel activity on American soil after bodies started showing up near the border.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Grand Theft Auto
Fox News

Andrew McCarthy: Durham indictments – don't be fooled, here's where this case is likely headed

There is a great deal of extravagant commentary in right-leaning media regarding Special Counsel John Durham’s probe into the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation. Trump supporters, in particular, are exuberant at the prospect that Durham, at long last, has cracked the case and is poised to prove a sweeping conspiracy between the Clinton campaign and Obama administration officials to undermine Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign and his presidency.
U.S. POLITICS
wisconsinrightnow.com

Key Witness Richie McGinniss Blows Massive Hole in Prosecution’s Case

Richie McGinniss, the Daily Caller video editor who was running behind Joseph Rosenbaum when Kyle Rittenhouse shot Rosenbaum, testified in court on Nov. 4, 2021, that Rosenbaum “lunged” for Rittenhouse’s gun and “threw his momentum toward the weapon,” bolstering the defendant’s self-defense argument and blowing a major hole in the state’s case.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Atlanta Daily World

Over 100 Federal Prison Workers Arrested For Committing Crimes On The Job

More than 100 federal prison workers have been sentenced, convicted or sentenced for crimes they’ve committed on the job –– including a warden and associate warden who’ve been indicted on charges of sexual abuse, and murder. Since the beginning of 2019, the number of prison workers facing chargers of their...
POLITICS
Phone Arena

Delete these fake Android apps right now, before they steal your money!

Google Play can be a scary place - scammers and hackers lurk in the shadows, waiting for you to download one of their fake apps. Google periodically removes such dangerous apps but this doesn’t mean that some of them didn’t find their way into your phone. Cybersecurity software company Avast...
CELL PHONES
Washington Examiner

Don’t riot over Rittenhouse — indeed, don’t riot ever

No matter what the jury decides in the case of Kenosha shooter Kyle Rittenhouse, there is no excuse for protests to get rowdy and absolutely no reason to manufacture racial grievances out of the killing of two white men by a white man. It is a sad commentary on our...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy