Sayonara Salvatore

IGN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to IGN's GTA 3 walkthrough of Sayonara Salvatore, Mission 22. This mission takes place in Staunton Island and is assigned by Asuka Kasen. This walkthrough has been updated for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox, PC, Switch, and PS5. If you haven't started the...

IGN

Mission 15: Salvatore's Called A Meeting - GTA 3 Gameplay Walkthrough

Begin by following the radar icon to Joey's garage and stop in the marker to pick up the limo and Joey himself. Follow the radar to Luigi's club, stop in the marker and pick up Luigi by honking the horn on the limo. Follow the radar back Saint Mark's and Toni's Restaurant. When you stop and sound the horn in the marker, Toni will enter the limo and another ambush will take place. Triad Laundry vans will appear from almost every direction and slam into the limo until it explodes! To avoid this confrontation in front of the restaurant, park the limo so that the hood of the limo faces away from the restaurant and towards the alleyway across the street. When Tony enters the car, race through the alley and make your way to Salvatore's following the icon on the radar. If the limo is destroyed along with the bosses, the mission fails. Salvatore's Called a Meeting - 0:00 Car, you steal - 0:30 Limo Time - 1:20 Pick up - 2:36 Time for Guns - 2:58 Pick up - 3:45 Cutscene - 5:45 For more GTA 3 cheats, tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/grand-theft-auto-iii/ Run over the Triad standing on the right side of the dual van blockade in Salvatore's driveway. This space between van and trees will allow you access to the long driveway behind the blockade. If you make it into Salvatore's garage the mission is a success. Salvatore will now offer you work. You must take him up on the offer since the rest of the bosses are busy in the meeting.
IGN

Kingdom Two Crowns: Norse Lands - Launch Trailer

Norse Lands, the DLC expansion for Kingdom Two Crowns, is available now for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, as well as Android and iOS. The Norse Lands DLC features new units, such as the Berserker, as well as new weather effects, new enemies, and more. Kingdom Two Crowns: Norse Lands is heavily inspired by Norse culture and mythology, introducing new features, content, gameplay, visuals, and challenges into the already extensive world of Kingdom Two Crowns. Players will establish their kingdom, defend it, explore the world, and conquer while facing a powerful new enemy and drawing upon the might of the Norse gods themselves.
PCGamesN

Fortnite Naruto release time – 18.40 downtime starts tonight

Fortnite v18.40 launches soon, if you can believe it – and if the forced catchphrase didn’t tip you off, this is the one that finally brings Naruto to the game. Shonen Jump’s most beloved ninja has been rumoured for Fortnite for what feels like ages, and that launch is finally about to happen. Here’s what you can expect from the launch of the new update.
IGN

Dragon Ball: The Breakers Is a New Online Survival Co-Op Game

Forget the Dragon Ball fantasies of being Goku and blasting Cell out of the sky. Bandai Namco just announced Dragon Ball: The Breakers, an upcoming asymmetrical online multiplayer game where you can either be Cell, or be one of seven people trying to run the heck away from his particular brand of chaos.
IGN

Hidden Packages - Downtown

Welcome to IGN's Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Wiki guide. This section features the locations of every Hidden Package in the Downtown area. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox, PC, Switch, and PS5.
IGN

Europa Universalis IV: Origins - Release Trailer

Build new kingdoms out of old, forging an empire of gold and iron in Origins, the latest pack for the grand strategy game, Europa Universalis IV. Europa Universalis IV: Origins, which is available now, brings new mission trees, new religious mechanics for Jewish nations, and more.
IGN

Dying Light 2: The First Hands-On Preview

The first Dying Light was an open-world survival game built primarily around smooth parkour-inspired movement, brutal melee combat, and a unique day/night cycle that featured an action-heavy style of gameplay during the day, and a more careful stealth-based style at night to avoid the much stronger and more aggressive Volatile zombies.
IGN

IGN’s Shoppable Gift Guide Livestream is Now Live

We're now live with IGN's Shoppable Holiday Gift Guide stream ahead of Black Friday. In partnership with Walmart, our greatest deal experts are going through the retailers complete inventory to help you find the hottest game, movie, TV, toy, and tech gifts of 2021. The best part? You will be...
IGN

GTA: San Andreas Wiki Guide

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of OG Loc, the first mission given to you by Big Smoke. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Pick...
IGN

Xbox's Phil Spencer Weighs In On NFTs in Gaming

Non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, have surged in prominence online. There's a whole community of NFT enthusiasts out on the internet, but some are cautious about the new technology. Xbox's Phil Spencer feels that they are currently more exploitative than creative. In an interview with Axios, Spencer says that he is...
IGN

New Stranger Of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin Details Feature Pirates, Only a Little Chaos

Square Enix has shared new details and screenshots for Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, the new, souls-like Final Fantasy game from Nioh studio Team Ninja. Stranger of Paradise is a new interpretation of the original Final Fantasy and focuses on the hero Jack and his quest to destroy Chaos and return light to the crystals of Cornelia. Today, Square Enix introduced Captain Bikke, a pirate who Jack and his companions will encounter.
IGN

Wrong Side of the Tracks

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Wrong Side of the Tracks, the third mission given to you by Big Smoke. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch.
IGN

PCJ Playground

GTA Vice City PCJ Playground is one of the shorter Vehicle Missions, and it lives up to its name. PCJ Playground is a relatively low-pressure challenge where you race against the clock to pass through two dozen checkpoints on one of the game’s fastest bikes. This guide to the PCJ Playground mission in Vice City includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox, PC, and PS5.
The Hollywood Reporter

The Game Awards: ‘It Takes Two,’ ‘Deathloop’ Among 2021 Nominations

Nominees for the eighth annual Game Awards were unveiled Tuesday. In a YouTube livestream from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, Geoff Keighley, creator, executive producer and host of the Game Awards, revealed the nominees in 30 categories. Hazelight’s action-adventure platformer It Takes Two, which explores themes of relationships and divorce, first-person shooter Deathloop, platformer Psychonauts 2 and Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart all scored multiple noms, including spots in the coveted game of the year category, which also includes horror survival game Resident Evil Village and action-adventure Metroid Dread. Annapurna Interactive’s Twelve Minutes — starring Daisy Ridley, Willem Dafoe and James McAvoy in...
IGN

The Game Awards 2021 Nominations Announced - IGN Daily Fix

On today's IGN The Fix: Games, Geoff Keighley has announced the nominees for The Game Awards 2021, with Deathloop leading the pack with a total of nine nominations. Halo Infinite's head of creative, Joseph Staten has clarified why the early release of the game's multiplayer mode is being treated as a beta until the full game's official release date on December 8. 343 has also extended the multiplayer mode's first season Battle Pass until May 2, 2022 Check out the Best of the Internet's GTA: The Trilogy The Definitive Edition Memes! Narz has all that in your Daily Fix!
IGN

Running Dog

Welcome to IGN's GTA San Andreas walkthrough of Running Dog, the second mission given to you by Big Smoke. This guide includes an update for the GTA: The Trilogy - Definitive Edition release for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, and Nintendo Switch. Drive...
