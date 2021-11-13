Sayonara Salvatore

Norse Lands, the DLC expansion for Kingdom Two Crowns, is available now for PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch, as well as Android and iOS. The Norse Lands DLC features new units, such as the Berserker, as well as new weather effects, new enemies, and more. Kingdom Two Crowns: Norse Lands is heavily inspired by Norse culture and mythology, introducing new features, content, gameplay, visuals, and challenges into the already extensive world of Kingdom Two Crowns. Players will establish their kingdom, defend it, explore the world, and conquer while facing a powerful new enemy and drawing upon the might of the Norse gods themselves.
