The Chicago Bulls have been one of the NBA’s surprise teams early in the season – and Lonzo Ball is a huge part of their resurgence. The five-year pro’s biggest leap this season has been most evident in his three-point shooting. Lonzo Ball was already much-improved during his two years with the New Orleans Pelicans, shooting it at a respectable 37.6% from distance, a far cry from his 31.5% during his first two years with the Los Angeles Lakers.

NBA ・ 4 DAYS AGO