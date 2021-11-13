This Is How Altitude Affects Baking

When baking your homemade pie—whether it's a festive Christmas pie or a summer pie with farmer's market berries—it may call for a step known as blind baking. Let's start at the beginning: Blind baking is just pastry talk for par-baking or pre-baking, which means that your pie crust is baked before it's filled. You'll need to fully blind bake your pie crust if the filling doesn't get baked at all (like for a lemon meringue pie). But blind baking is also important for custard pies such as a classic pumpkin pie or a chess pie—you want to partially bake the crust before adding the filling so the crust doesn't get soggy or puff up too much. It sounds fussy, but it's really not! Read on to find out how to blind bake a pie crust—plus, when and why to do it.

