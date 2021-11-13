Preview — Dexter: New Blood Season 1 Episode 2: Storm of F*ck

As you prepare for Dexter: New Blood season 1 episode 3 on Showtime next week, it’s clear that the title character is still not out of the woods. The closing minutes of episode 2 gave us an opportunity to meet Kurt Caldwell, Clancy Brown’s character and a guy who could be positioned to be the central adversary of the season. On paper right now, it feels like he’s nothing more than just a concerned father desperately looking for his missing son. He’s also someone who clearly understands the leverage that he holds over much of the community. He’s employed many of them over the years! He’s smart and well-connected enough that people are going to do more or less whatever he asks.

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO