Binghamton University students demonstrate voting rights

BINGHAMTON, NY – Some Binghamton University undergrads are calling on the university and the Broome County Board of Elections to take steps to make it easier to vote.

Members of the group Generation Vote held a demonstration outside of the Board of Elections on Wednesday.

The voting rights activists want same day voting registration and no-excuse absentee balloting in New York.

Initiatives that would have legalized both failed badly on Election Day in Broome County and across the state.

The students also want B-U not to hold classes on Election Day and for the Board to add an additional early voting site on campus.

Team Leader Dominic Bossey says get out the vote efforts only work when it’s easy to vote.

“If I’m knocking door-to-door and asking people to vote but they don’t have the time, they don’t have the resources, or it’s too late and they can’t register, there’s no point in that. So, we just want to make structural changes that make it so that accessing the ballot is like just batting an eye and you have the ballot out in front of you,” says Bossey.

The students are particularly frustrated by the Broome County Board of Elections.

They say they asked the board for an early voting site last year and was told the county didn’t have sufficient resources, only to have the board then add a 4th site at the Taste New York store on Upper Front Street.

Generation Vote, which has chapters on colleges across New York and Florida, was founded by B-U student Brianna Cea in 2017.

