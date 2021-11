Real Madrid secured their third win in the Champions League in mid-week over the Ukrainian Giants, Shakhtar Donetsk. The 2-1 win featured a Karim Benzema double and both of his goals were assisted by the electric Vinicius Junior. The team’s overall performance was questionable having been exposed defensively in awkward situations. But no matter how the team is playing, there’s one thing Madridistas can be sure of. And, that is Vinicius Junior’s hundred percent out on the pitch.

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO