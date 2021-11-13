CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harpursville, NY

Jungle Bells returns to Animal Adventure

By NC 34 Staff
 4 days ago

HARPURSVILLE, NY – A million lights are shining out in Harpursville as the Jungle Bells Holiday Lights Display returns to Animal Adventure.

There are 5 light tunnels for guests to walk through, a giant Christmas tree, a hanging star and a bright ornament shaped display.

Plus, about half of the park’s 100 species are cold weather acclimated and on display.

And guests can access one of the barns that house Animal Adventure’s world-famous giraffes.

Electricians and construction crews, in conjunction with Illuminations Holiday Lighting, have been setting up since Labor Day.

Owner Jordan Patch says there are plenty of places around the park to pose for pictures.

“Our guests expect bigger, better and now brighter. That’s something that’s been ingrained in us since we opened the park in 2013. So, our own mission and mantra here at the park is to always do and provide more and that’s no different for Jungle Bells,” says Patch.

Special behind-the-scenes tours are also available.

Plus, guests can purchase hot drinks at Mrs. Claus’s Cupboard.

Jungle Bells runs Thursday through Sunday from 4 to 9 P-M now through January 2nd.

Admission is 12 dollars.

Santa will be on site on Fridays and Saturdays and the Snow Sisters will greet children on Sundays.

There will be 3 special drive through events next Wednesday, December 8th and December 22nd.

The park will be closed on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

And a special event is being planned for the day before Thanksgiving.

For more information, go to TheAnimalAdventurePark.com .

