The German word Herkunft can mean origin, ancestry or provenance. Any one of these could have functioned adequately as the English title of Saša Stanišić’s prize-winning third novel, but translator Damion Searls’s choice – Where You Come From – conveys a sense of the multiplicity that is intrinsic to this often brilliant novel. Where you come from is a fact, an undeniable series of branches on a family tree; but somehow I couldn’t help but read the words in an interrogable manner, imagining someone, possibly armed, demanding to know someone’s ethnic background.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO