Andrews scores 30 to lead Loyola (Md.) past SC State 75-65

It’s the start of a new era of UNC basketball with Hubert Davis taking over for Roy Williams. Here’s how you can watch and listen to his coaching debut against Loyola (MD). North Carolina basketball opens their season on Tuesday night against Loyola (MD) with Hubert Davis moving to the...
The 2020-21 No. 1 scoring defense was out on display when the Loyola men’s basketball team (1-0) defeated Coppin State University in the Ramblers’ home opener. Holding the Eagles back to win by a margin of 58 points, Loyola hit the ground running in what became an exhilarating matchup for the Ramblers, taking the final victory 103-45.
Jeriah Horne matched his career high with 28 points as Tulsa topped Northwestern State 82-75 on Wednesday night. Sam Griffin had 17 points for Tulsa (1-0). Darien Jackson added 13 points and seven rebounds. Rey Idowu had eight rebounds. Horne made 4 of 6 3-pointers. Kendal Coleman scored a career-high...
Loyola (MD) vs. North Carolina: The No. 19 North Carolina Tar Heels took care of business and earned head coach Hubert Davis a win in his debut with the 83-67 win over Loyola (MD). Caleb Love was solid from start to finish and recorded 22 points on 7-of-13 shooting. Brady Manek contributed right from the start and finished with 20 points and 5 rebounds. Fellow transfer Dawson Garcia had a nice start as well, with 12 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists in the win.
Aher Uguak had 16 points to lead six Loyola players in double figures as the Ramblers easily defeated Coppin State 103-45 on Tuesday night in a season opener at Gentile Arena. Saint Thomas, Braden Norris and Ryan Schwieger added 13 points apiece for the Ramblers. Chris Knight chipped in 10 points as did Lucas Williamson.
It is time: Carolina basketball has returned for the 2021-22 season. Out is former Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams (still really weird to say), in is the new head coach and former assistant, Hubert Davis. This change, along with the new transfers, have been mentioned ad nauseam ever since Williams’ retirement announcement, but truly this is the most change the program has seen since 2004. Tonight we will see the Heels for the first time in a regular season game, and I personally am excited witness the ushering in of the new era.
Another step in a new era for North Carolina basketball will come Tuesday night. The No. 19 Tar Heels will open their first season under coach Hubert Davis. "The foundation of Carolina basketball is going to be the same," Davis said. "There are going to be some tweaks. I'm really happy with the veteran players adjusting to the tweaks."
St. Mary's (MD) vs. Morgan State (0-0) BOTTOM LINE: The Morgan State Bears will be taking on the Seahawks of Division III St. Mary's (MD). Morgan State went 14-8 last year. A YEAR AGO: Morgan State put up 99 points and won by 58 over St. Mary's (MD) when these two teams faced off last season.
A showdown is set for Saturday afternoon in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) Football Championship game. Skyline Division leader Bethel will host Northwoods Division leader Saint John's on Saturday, November 13 with the 2021 MIAC Football Championship on the line. The winner will also receive the MIAC's automatic qualifier to the 2021 NCAA Football Playoffs. The Johnnies won the regular-season matchup between the two teams, 31-25, in Collegeville on September 25. SJU holds a 33-9-0 advantage in the overall series and has won each of the last six meetings. Saint John's senior wide receiver Ravi Alston starred in the September matchup, hauling in 11 passes for 159 yards and a score, while first-year wideout Joey Kidder totaled 129 yards and a touchdown on four catches for the Royals.
PULLMAN, Wa. (AP) — Efe Abogidi scored 18 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked six shots as Washington State took a commanding lead in the first half and cruised to a 73-65 win over UC Santa Barbara. The Cougars took a 41-25 lead at the half and Abogidi’s dunk with 2:45 left gave them a 71-56 lead.
Who: Bucknell (7-17, 3-12 PL) at Loyola (15-10, 7-7 PL) When: Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. Where: Reitz Arena – Baltimore, Md. Bucknell visits the Loyola Greyhounds on Friday for its final match of the 2021 season. With a victory, Bucknell would collect its highest Patriot League win total since 2017. The Bison lost 3-1 against the Greyhounds at home back on Oct. 9.
CORVALLIS – Playing in front of fans for the first time in more than 20 months, Oregon State kicks off its 2021-22 women’s basketball season against Loyola Marymount at 8 p.m. Friday in Gill Coliseum. Scroll down to find live updates. Loyola Marymount at Oregon State. Time: 8 p.m. Friday.
BALTIMORE, Md. – Bucknell volleyball concluded its 2021 season at Reitz Arena Friday evening, falling 3-0 to Loyola (Md.). The Bison led much of the way in the second set, which was their strongest of the evening, but 22 attack errors against 21 kills resulted in a -.009 hitting percentage and gave way to the Greyhound victory.
BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Storm Murphy scored 17 points, Justyn Mutts had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Virginia Tech beat Radford 65-39 on Monday night. Murphy made four of Virginia Tech's 10 3-pointers. Radford was just 2 of 24 from distance. Three of VT's 3-pointers came in the final five minutes.
