Andrews scores 30 to lead Loyola (Md.) past SC State 75-65

 4 days ago

Jaylin Andrews had a career-high 30 points as Loyola (Maryland) defeated South Carolina State 75-65 on Friday. Andrews hit...

www.voiceofalexandria.com

