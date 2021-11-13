Andrews scores 30 to lead Loyola (Md.) past SC State 75-65

It is time: Carolina basketball has returned for the 2021-22 season. Out is former Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams (still really weird to say), in is the new head coach and former assistant, Hubert Davis. This change, along with the new transfers, have been mentioned ad nauseam ever since Williams’ retirement announcement, but truly this is the most change the program has seen since 2004. Tonight we will see the Heels for the first time in a regular season game, and I personally am excited witness the ushering in of the new era.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 8 DAYS AGO