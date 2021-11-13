CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Binghamton, NY

United Way honors longtime volunteer

By Jackie Gillis
 4 days ago

BINGHAMTON, NY – A Broome County native who has spent more than 20 years giving back to our community is receiving some much deserved recognition.

The United Way Legacy Award honors individuals who have made significant contributions to the community through their time, actions, talents and dedication.

Vice President and Commercial Banking Officer for NBT Bank, Debra Andrako, was a United Way board member for many years.

Andrako has also served on the YMCA Board, Red Cross, as well as various community organizations over the years.

“There are people that struggle much more than I would ever know what it’s like, and I think it’s everyone’s responsibility to help each other and the United Way is perfect for me to do that,” she says.

Andrako says NBT Bank is extremely community oriented, and if it wasn’t for that, she would have never had opportunities to give back.

She says if anyone is looking for ways to help out, the United Way is always taking volunteers.

Andrako is the 1st individual to receive the Legacy Award at United Way of Broome County.

