The Sixers played horrific defense for at least half of Saturday's game, and the hole they dug was too deep to climb out of in their 118-113 loss to the Pacers. • The first half was an absolute disgrace on defense for the Sixers, but they were able to hang in this game thanks to one of the best halves Tobias Harris has probably ever had as a scorer. Harris scored 40 percent of Philadelphia's points in the first half, pouring in 24 with a multi-faceted attack that should assuage any fears about his well-being post-COVID.

3 DAYS AGO