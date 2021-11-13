CBJ G11– Washington Live Blog and Post Thoughts

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. In his media availability yesterday following the Canadiens’ defeat against Boston, head coach Dominique Ducharme said that Jonathan Drouin had been cleared to play but held himself out of the line-up yesterday as he didn’t feel ready. This is not without reminding me of a couple of seasons ago when he sustained a wrist injury against the Capitals, and it took months for him to get back in the line-up. When he was cleared to play, he didn’t feel ready, and he did look uncomfortable on the ice when he was trying to shoot. There seems to be somewhat of a disconnect between the Canadiens’ medical staff and Jonathan Drouin, we’re not in a Buffalo Sabres and Jack Eichel territory of course, but nonetheless, this is intriguing.

