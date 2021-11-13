ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

CBJ G11– Washington Live Blog and Post Thoughts

hockeybuzz.com
 8 days ago

The Columbus Blue Jackets are returning to the ice tonight to do battle with the Washington Capitals in the first of their back to back games. The Capitals are in their second of back to back, after shutting out Detroit last night. The Jackets take the ice for the first time...

hockeybuzz.com

Comments / 0

Related
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Blackhawks great Duncan Keith, now with the Edmonton Oilers, is ‘excited’ to face his former team for the 1st time: ‘It’s going to be different for sure’

Duncan Keith spent the first 16 seasons of his NHL career and won three Stanley Cups with the Chicago Blackhawks. So it’s no surprise the future Hall of Fame defenseman acknowledged he’ll feel weird sharing the ice with his former teammates Saturday when his Edmonton Oilers play host to the Hawks at Rogers Place (9 p.m., NBCSCH). His 8-year-old son, Colton, however, seems to have no such ...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Will He, or Won't He?

Follow me on Twitter by clicking the following link for all Habs updates! Follow @KarineGHG. In his media availability yesterday following the Canadiens’ defeat against Boston, head coach Dominique Ducharme said that Jonathan Drouin had been cleared to play but held himself out of the line-up yesterday as he didn’t feel ready. This is not without reminding me of a couple of seasons ago when he sustained a wrist injury against the Capitals, and it took months for him to get back in the line-up. When he was cleared to play, he didn’t feel ready, and he did look uncomfortable on the ice when he was trying to shoot. There seems to be somewhat of a disconnect between the Canadiens’ medical staff and Jonathan Drouin, we’re not in a Buffalo Sabres and Jack Eichel territory of course, but nonetheless, this is intriguing.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
NHL

LIVE BLOG: Oilers at Sabres

The Edmonton Oilers continue their five-game road swing versus the Buffalo Sabres Friday at KeyBank Center. You can watch the game on Sportsnet One or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 630 CHED. Follow along with our in-game blog for tweets, highlights, updates and more.
NHL
NHL

CBJ Gameday Guide: Nov. 12 vs. Washington

Hockey is the ultimate team game, but there may be no bigger draw in the sport than Alexander Ovechkin. Apologies to human highlight reel Connor McDavid as we say that, but Ovechkin is nearing two decades of being an indisputable force in the National Hockey League. The legendary winger who is in his 17th season scored his 741st goal Monday vs. Buffalo, tying him for fourth all-time in NHL career annals with Brett Hull.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Leo Komarov leaves Islanders, heading to KHL

Follow HockeyBuzz Islanders on Twitter: @HB_Islanders. Forward Leo Komarov's contract with the New York Islanders was terminated today, with Komarov posting a statement to confirm that he has signed to play in the KHL. Komarov is 34 years old and was in the final year of his contract, which carried...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Sabres By The Numbers: First Month In Review

The Sabres opened their 2021-22 schedule on October 14 against the Montreal Canadiens which means it’s now been a month since the Sabres season began. With that in mind, it’s time to take a look back at the numbers through the first 30 days to see how the team is performing. What follows are some counting stats and some advanced stats.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wilson
Person
Jack Roslovic
Person
Alexander Ovechkin
Person
Joonas Korpisalo
Person
Alexandre Texier
Person
Garnet Hathaway
Person
Lars Eller
hockeybuzz.com

Wings vs Blue Jackets - the Rebuild vs the Resistance - Veleno called up

Update: Joe Veleno has been recalled and Mitchell Stephens is out with injury. He slid awkwardly into the boards during the last game. Stecher still out, Oesterle and Smith healthy scratch. Previous post:Nedeljkovic and Larkin star in OT win. Zach Werenski has made it clear, he doesn’t want to hear...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Danforth Recalled; Korpi Rumors; 10 Thoughts in 10 Games

As the season goes on, may make this more of a series as the more games are played and stories are made. But this is a complete thought blog of what I have seen and would like to discuss with all of you so far. With covering Columbus, let us...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Ducks defeat Canucks, extend winning streak

The Anaheim Ducks picked up their seventh win in a row last night, defeating the Vancouver Canucks 5-1. The Ducks had a strong first period, drawing some penalties and outshooting the Canucks 13-7 in the frame. However, the Canucks would open the scoring when Nils Hoglander entered Anaheim’s end with speed and somehow put a wrist shot through Gibson. The Ducks would tie the game on a power play about five minutes later though, as Trevor Zegras took a pass from Hampus Lindholm and put a slapshot past Jaroslav Halak.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Monday Night Pix - 2 Plays!!

Back-to-back profitable nights, I can't complain and they usually happen on the weekends it seems lately. Only 2 games Monday night as the NHL hates going head to head with Monday Night Football. At least we have a dozen games on Tuesday nights, so I am already doing my research and looking for a few teams that are catching an opponent in a nice spot! Injuries and starting goaltenders are really starting to affect outcomes of some games, so make sure you do your due diligence when making a play! If there is one thing that the NHL needs to get better at is having coaches announce their goaltenders in advance if they want to have gambling a big part of their sport like the NFL does.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbj G11#Washington Live Blog#The Columbus Blue Jackets#The Washington Capitals#Lineups
WGR550

Sabres were no-show, get pounded by Calgary

Thursday night was a total mauling by the Calgary Flames. The Buffalo Sabres were hanging in, trailing 2-0, but they stopped playing early in the second and gave very little effort. Paul Hamilton shares his postgame thoughts:
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Tuesday Night Pix - 5 Plays!!! Important info in my game notes!!!

We got a split last night but I truly don't understand this Isles team. Now ahead to the 11 game card tonight. Always be sure to check out my game notes for each game!. Preds at the Leafs, with Toronto a heavy fav -195 due in part to winning 8 of their last 9 games. But the price isn't worth it at all as Nashville has won 8 of their last 10 and so undervalued at +162. Now 19 of 31 have gone under the total between these two teams, so lean to the under.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Flames Beat Down Senators — Introducing the Potential Addition Section

The Calgary Flames laid a beat down on the COVID-19 ravaged Ottawa Senators on Sunday. Missing your top goalie, your second line center and half of your depth forwards is bad enough. The fact that the Flames got to play them at the end of a back-to-back was just unfair. Here are a few observations from the game:
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Jackets take over game in the 2nd, Detroit crumbles

Previous post: Wings vs Blue Jackets pregame - the rebuild vs the resistance. Summary: Detroit let CBJ skate all over them after they got back in the game. It was Werenski, the player who refuses to accept a rebuild, that put the nail in the coffin. In the final frame, Detroit gave up rush after rush and you could feel this one coming. The tying goal (after the lead was restored) had the Veleno line on the ice with some decent pressure. But, the puck got behind all 5 skaters and turned into a 1 on 0 breakaway.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Columbus Blue Jackets
NewsBreak
Hockey
hockeybuzz.com

Game 15: Oilers @ Jets - A Bit Less Exciting Please

The last time that the Edmonton Oilers were up 1-0 against a team was on November third in a game that ended up being a 5-2 win for Edmonton. Since then, the Oil have played five other games and in each case they have allowed the first goal. The good news is that the Oilers are 3-2 in that span but this is not a sustainable way to play hockey games over a full season. Edmonton can't expect to go down 4-1 in a game in the playoffs and expect to win 6-5 in OT like they did against the Rangers. Look at the Red Wings and Sabres games as examples. Edmonton played a nearly non-existent first period, started to fight back as the game went on but ultimately fell short.
NHL
NHL

Live Blog: Lightning vs. Islanders

The Lightning host the Islanders on Monday in the first meeting between the clubs since Game 7 of last season's Semifinal Series. TV coverage: Bally Sports Sun (check local listings) Radio coverage: 970 WFLA-AM, Lightning Power Play. Where to stream it: Bally Sports App.
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

LIVE- G13 Jackets v Red Wings

End of 2 tied 2-2 Columbus came back to even the scoring with two quick goals. The captain himself, Boone Jenner, collected his 7th of the season. The captain was supported by Andrew Peeke and ex-Wing Gustav Nyqvist, to get back in the production column. Newcomer Adam Boqvist got his...
NHL
hockeybuzz.com

Five signs of encouragement for the Buffalo Sabres this season

The Buffalo Sabres have lost six of their past seven games. They have picked up three out of a possible 14 points. Their recent results have erased the positive of a good start. I do wonder if they would have won a couple or three more games if goalie Craig...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy