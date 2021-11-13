Watch Creatives Pitch Their Dream Projects on ‘Elevator Pitch’

After producing for some of the biggest names in music, Adam Feeney, a.k.a. Frank Dukes has released his debut beat tape, The Way of Ging. In tandem with the release, Dukes shared some thoughts about the 9-track project, saying, “The Way of Ging is simply a homage to the tradition of the beat tape. Something that is near and dear to my heart. I’ve had many musical explorations throughout my 20 year career. I’ve worked with the biggest and the best. In this moment I find myself back in a place that feels much like deja vu. The place where it all started for me. Creation for creation’s sake. Pure joy.”

MUSIC ・ 10 HOURS AGO