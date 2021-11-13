Watch Creatives Pitch Their Dream Projects on ‘Elevator Pitch’
By Pigeons
Complex
4 days ago
The Elevator Pitch show, sponsored by Sprite, is all about giving rising creators a chance to share their big ideas and dream projects with a panel of experts to get feedback, advice, and ultimately help...
If there was an album made for such a time as this, it's Still Over It. DaniLeigh and DaBaby have captivated the internet's attention with their public breakup and breakdown, and as news of simple assault charges has begun to circulate, there have been other celebrities offering their assistance to the Def Jam singer.
Dream chasing is a full-time job, but dream catching can be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. In Pigeons & Planes’ first-ever Elevator Pitch competition sponsored by Sprite, six creators from across the country and creative disciplines (music, art, and fashion) were chosen to pitch their dream project to a panel of three judges—photographer Gunner Stahl, celebrity stylist Haylee Ahumada, and rapper/producer Erick the Architect.
HBO’s Insecure has been a lot—a platform for Issa Rae to turn the game up to the next level, one of the funniest (and most drama-filled) shows on television, and, when all else failed, it was an amazing space for beautiful music. Issa Rae’s been a music head—Raedio was born during her work on Insecure—and it’s been dope to hear those impressive needle drops, both time-specific and otherwise, especially when you consider that a number of emerging talents have had their music premiere on the series.
Fresh off of campaigns for Xbox and Gucci, MOBO-nominated rapper and poet Kojey Radical has released his new single, “Gangsta”. Produced by Ed Thomas, Jay Weathers, KZ and Swindle, the track features weighty, insightful lyrical sonnets from the East London native. Like many of hip-hop’s storytelling greats before him, Radical uses “Gangsta” to show love to the special women in his life over shimmering jazz horns and mellow piano cues.
GRAMMY-winning Christian rap veteran Lecrae is a longtime friend of the show, so it was only right for him to stop by and speak with Erica after the recent premiere of his new web series, 'Protect The Bag.'
After producing for some of the biggest names in music, Adam Feeney, a.k.a. Frank Dukes has released his debut beat tape, The Way of Ging. In tandem with the release, Dukes shared some thoughts about the 9-track project, saying, “The Way of Ging is simply a homage to the tradition of the beat tape. Something that is near and dear to my heart. I’ve had many musical explorations throughout my 20 year career. I’ve worked with the biggest and the best. In this moment I find myself back in a place that feels much like deja vu. The place where it all started for me. Creation for creation’s sake. Pure joy.”
Rising Atlanta rapper 2FeetBino continues to showcase his versatility with “Can’t Contain,” his new collaboration with Paradise East Records label mate Young Nudy. Featuring a foreboding beat that pairs perfectly with Nudy’s spaced-out approach to rap, the two rappers make for a compelling duo on the fresh track. Nudy, who dropped his star-studded project Rich Shooter back in August, handles the hook and second verse on “Can’t Contain,” while Bino delivers a hard-hitting first verse.
Ned Monahan, Spotify’s head of global hits and overseer of several of the platforms top playlists, is leaving the company, a rep confirmed to Variety. His next move has not been made public, although Hits, which first reported the news, says that he’s going to an unspecified start-up label.
Monahan, with global hits lead Becky Bass, oversaw Spotify’s most popular playlist — Today’s Top Hits, which boasts more than 27 million subscribers — as well as the influential New Music Friday, which Variety covered extensively last year, as well as several other playlists. His successor has not been named but that...
You may not think it from the critical bashing the film got but Netflix has got another giant hit on its hands, thanks to the opening day results of Red Notice - Netflix's latest original movie which stars Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot. Directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber...
Years of running up that hill have finally paid off for Outkast legend Big Boi. In a recent interview with Mark Ronson for The FADER Uncovered podcast, Daddy Fat Sax revealed his long sought after collaboration with English chanteuse Kate Bush is complete — he’s just waiting for the right time to release it.
We all have the experience of vulnerability at times and some of us are more comfortable with it than others. I find myself falling into it at times, but not intentionally choosing it. I have been reflecting on this and pondering, “What about living my life with my skin peeled...
On this week's episode of Elevator Pitch, the pitchers come from a wide variety of backgrounds and industries. Some are seasoned pros who have already built and sold businesses, while others have yet to complete their first product. But one trait they all share in common, however, is not being shy about having bold asks. More than one startup founder asks for a seven-figure investment from our panel of investors, which includes entrepreneur Shaun Neff, angel investor Kim Perrell and Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph.
Just a few days after dropping the second half of his Drink Champs interview with Kanye West, N.O.R.E. seems to believe he’s accomplished something many others have failed to do in recent years: Get people to love Kanye again. The Drink Champs co-host took to Twitter on Sunday to claim...
At the end of last month, I spiralled into the depths of a YouTube rabbit hole and became a new consumer of a niche culture of basketball. Instead of conducting my nighttime routine, I had fallen into a bottomless abyss of hoop content. This unplanned journey began when I stumbled upon a thumbnail in my Instagram Explore page of what appeared to be the beginning stages of a pick-up basketball fight, with subtitles reading “Watch your hand.” The IG video featured competitive high-octane park basketball, with slippery crossovers and acrobatic layups, concluding with a clean, behind-the-back dribble move into a vicious self-alley-oop dunk.
Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
Celine Dion recently surprised fans when she revealed she had been suffering from "severe and persistent muscle spasms" that meant she wouldn't be able to go ahead with her new Las Vegas residency, and now her sister, Claudette Dion, has given an update on her health. Speaking to French magazine,...
I don’t think so.. Chloe Bailey was not interested in driving Megan Thee Stallion’s boat. Over the Halloween weekend, Thee Stallion hosted a “Hottieween” party. She had some baddies with her as Normani, Chloe and Halle, Ryan Destiny and more. Now, of course in the midst of the turn up-...
Comments / 0