Mother of toddler who was killed by stray bullet appeals to public to locate gunman: ‘I want everybody’s help’

The mother of a toddler killed in his car seat by a stray bullet during a gun battle on a California highway has broken her silence on the tragic killing.

Jasper Wu died after being struck the gunshot as his family drove on the highway in Oakland , California , last week.

The 23-month-old was asleep in his car seat when the bullet from a shootout hit the vehicle, being driven by his mother, Cherry An.

Police are investigating the shooting but admit they do not have any suspects.

The family was heading from San Francisco to their home in Fremont when the tragedy unfolded and Jasper was rushed to the University of California San Francisco Benioff Children’s Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“If anyone has any information, please call authorities,” the mother, Cherry An, told NBC Bay Area.

“I want everybody’s help to help find the killer.”

An has lived in the US for 10 years, while Jasper’s father never got to meet the youngster as he had to remain in Shanghai, China, while travel to the US was banned during the pandemic.

Jihao Wu flew to California on Monday as soon as the ban was lifted by the Biden administration.

Oakland Chinatown officials have announced a $10,000 reward for information leading to the identity of the gunmen and a GoFundMe account for the family had raised nearly $200,000 as of Thursday.

Carl Chan, the president of the Oakland Chinatown Chamber of Commerce, has called for increased efforts to reduce violence in the city.

“It’s not acceptable to see this level of violence, not only in the Asian American community but throughout Oakland,” he told The East Bay Times .

Oakland has seen a rise in violence in 2021, with 119 people having died by homicide so far this year.