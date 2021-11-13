CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Capitol Rioter Who Brought His 10-Year-Old Son January 6 Heads to Prison

By Justin Klawans
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The judge told Camper that he should teach his son about "the value of...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 27

Brandon Wilkes
3d ago

does he get $450k for being separated from his kid? asking for a friend

Reply(5)
7
Trixie111
4d ago

you need to teach your kids how to use your constitutional rights!! nothing wrong with that!!

Reply(10)
5
Sue Bear
3d ago

The only criminals that should be going to prison are the ones in the white House!

Reply(2)
6
