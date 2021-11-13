Capitol Rioter Who Brought His 10-Year-Old Son January 6 Heads to Prison
The judge told Camper that he should teach his son about "the value of...www.newsweek.com
does he get $450k for being separated from his kid? asking for a friend
you need to teach your kids how to use your constitutional rights!! nothing wrong with that!!
The only criminals that should be going to prison are the ones in the white House!
Comments / 27