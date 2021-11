MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Police Dept. is mourning the loss Monday of a longtime officer who died earlier in the day from complications stemming from COVID-19. In a statement, the police department announced the death of Daniel J. Daly, who has served the city of Beloit for more than 23 years. In a statement, BPD described him as a “dedicated and valued member of our department,” and pointed out he was awarded a City of Beloit Police Department officer spotlight last year.

BELOIT, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO