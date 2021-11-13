More Than 600,000 Minnesotans Have Gotten A COVID Booster Shot

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – New research shows that protection provided by COVID-19 vaccines may not last as long as originally thought, and now some experts are worried that low demand for boosters may lead to further outbreaks, especially in those more vulnerable to the virus. While many people are ready to put the pandemic behind them, others are doubling or tripling down on vaccine protection. “Yeah, I got my booster shot…because I’m already a senior,” said a man identified only as Ray. Lynne Kirsty said she has an autoimmune disorder and got the booster shot as soon as she could. “I think I would...

11 DAYS AGO