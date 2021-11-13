More Than 600,000 Minnesotans Have Gotten A COVID Booster Shot

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — More than 65,000 vaccinated Minnesotans have contracted COVID-19, according to health officials. These breakthrough cases account for about 2% of the more than 3 million Minnesotans who’ve been vaccinated against the virus. Currently, the state is giving out more booster shots than first doses. Doctors say that...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Booster shots are in high demand in Alabama and across the country, but so far they are still limited to certain groups. When can more people get a chance at boosting their immune system against COVID-19? It could still be a few months before more people can get those shots.
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – New research shows that protection provided by COVID-19 vaccines may not last as long as originally thought, and now some experts are worried that low demand for boosters may lead to further outbreaks, especially in those more vulnerable to the virus.
While many people are ready to put the pandemic behind them, others are doubling or tripling down on vaccine protection.
“Yeah, I got my booster shot…because I’m already a senior,” said a man identified only as Ray.
Lynne Kirsty said she has an autoimmune disorder and got the booster shot as soon as she could.
“I think I would...
When COVID-19 vaccines became available early this year, San Francisco, like the rest of California, prioritized getting shots to its elderly population. By May 1, 81% of San Franciscans aged 65 and older had been fully vaccinated — far more than the city’s overall vaccination rate of 47% by that day.
NORFOLK, Va. — Some confusion involving the Virginia Department of Health's community vaccination center at Military Circle Mall meant more than 100 people who expected to get their initial doses of COVID-19 vaccine or booster shots left without them. “They gave me an appointment for today at 11. I went...
As worries over a “fourth surge” grow in Michigan, some health leaders are encouraging more adults to get a booster shot for the COVID-19 vaccine. And they say many people may not realize they’re already eligible to receive the booster. The CDC says everyone aged 65 or older should get...
FRESNO, Calif. -- Thanksgiving is around the corner, and Gov. Gavin Newsom and state health officials are urging eligible Californians to do one thing before they celebrate the holiday: get vaccinated for COVID-19. During a visit to Avenal High School in Kings County on Tuesday, Newsom continued his push for more COVID-19 vaccinations and encouraged those who are able to get their booster shots.
A Florida woman with Covid-19 whose husband had battled in court to get her treated with ivermectin has died of her illness.Tamara Drock, a 47-year-old teacher from Loxahatchee near Palm Beach, Florida, passed away from Covid complications on Friday after 12 weeks in hospital, according to the Palm Beach Post.Her Husband, Ryan Drock, had sued the hospital last month to force doctors to administer ivermectin, an anti-parasite medication that has become a cause célèbre for Covid sceptics and supporters of Donald Trump despite little evidence of its benefits.County judge James Nutt rejected Mr Drock’s lawsuit, arguing that letting judges...
A conservative radio host in Denver, who was hospitalized with COVID-19 earlier this year, is now saturating the airwaves with misinformation about coronavirus vaccines. During a Friday afternoon segment of his eponymous KNUS radio show, Steffan Tubbs stood idly by and appeared to even offer approval to a caller who floated a conspiracy theory that government officials and health experts are concealing how many people have died from the vaccines.
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland has surpassed 500,000 COVID-19 booster shots administered. According to official CDC data, the state leads the region—and ranks in the top 10 in the nation—in boosters for seniors. “Maryland has mobilized a robust network of vaccination providers, including pharmacies,...
Currently, the state is giving out more booster shots than first doses. Doctors say that the boosters will help keep more breakthrough cases out of already crowded hospital rooms.
More than 660,000 Minnesotans have received a booster shot — that’s about 20% of the fully-vaccinated population in Minnesota. With those figures, Minnesota is third in the nation for the percentage of the population with...
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Maryland’s COVID-19 health metrics continue to decline across the board, as the state has now surpassed more than 400,000 booster shots administered. State health officials continue to strongly recommend that Marylanders eligible for a booster shot get one as soon as possible—particularly those with underlying health conditions and comorbidities. To find a vaccine provider, […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio Department of Health reported Wednesday more than 1 million people have received a COVID-19 boost shot. According to ODH, nearly half of all booster shots have been given to Ohioans 65 and older. In total, 52% of all Ohioans have completed their vaccinations and...
