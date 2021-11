The Rangers are 7-3-3 and sit in second place in the Metropolitan Division with 17 points. Watching the team outside of the play of Igor Shesterkin, that would shock a lot of people. It has not been pretty, but the Blueshirts are finding ways to win like they did against the previously undefeated Florida Panthers at the Garden Monday. Their goalie has been brilliant, but he’s going to need some support from his teammates or this will be hard to keep up for an entire 82-game season.

NHL ・ 5 DAYS AGO