Cramer's Mad Money Recap 11/12: Rivian, Walmart, Nvidia

Look for signs of opportunity during next week's trading, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers Friday. It's likely that the short sellers will continue betting against the wrong stocks, he said, and that means big gains when they're forced to cover their positions.

Cramer's game plan for next week starts, as it often does, on Monday when he'll be watching crude oil prices to see if a top in oil finally materializes. He'll also be watching the Lucid Motors IPO on the heels of Rivian's (RIVN) - Get RIVIAN AUTOMOTIVE, INC. Report successful launch.

On Tuesday, the highlights include Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report and Home Depot (HD) - Get Home Depot, Inc. (HD) Report. Cramer was bearish on both retailers, as Walmart's chart indicates a double top, and Home Depot's expectations are too high to meet. He suggested buying rival Lowe's (LOW) - Get Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW) Report, which reports on Wednesday, on any weakness.

Speaking on Wednesday, we'll hear from Target (TGT) - Get Target Corporation Report, Cisco Systems (CSCO) - Get Cisco Systems, Inc. Report and Nvidia (NVDA) - Get NVIDIA Corporation Report, and Cramer was bullish on all three.

The retail earnings continue on Thursday with Kohl's (KSS) - Get Kohl's Corporation (KSS) Report and Macy's (M) - Get Macy's Inc Report both reporting what Cramer expects to be good numbers. He was also bullish on Applied Materials (AMAT) - Get Applied Materials, Inc. Report, Intuit (INTU) - Get Intuit Inc. (INTU) Report, Workday (WDAY) - Get Workday, Inc. (WDAY) Report and cybersecurity giant Palo Alto Networks (PANW) - Get Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Report.

Friday is Foot Locker (FL) - Get Foot Locker, Inc. Report and Cramer said if this company can't put up spectacular earnings in this perfect environment, he'll never speak of it again.

Executive Decision: Duolingo

In his first "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer welcomed Dr. Luis Von Ahn to the show for the first time. Von Ahn is the co-founder and CEO of Duolingo (DUOL) - Get DUOLINGO, INC. Report, the online language learning app with over 103 courses in 40 different languages. Duolingo boasts 42 million monthly active users.

Von Ahn described Duolingo as a product-driven technology company that also happens to be the most popular way to learn new languages. He said their app isn't just for travel and is popular with people of all ages. The company has done very little marketing and simply uses word of mouth.

When asked about their business model, Von Ahn explained that it was important that Duolingo be universally available, which is why there's a free, ad-supported version of their courses. However, most users opt to subscribe to the service and remove the ads.

The secret of Duolingo's success is its data, Von Ahn added. The company closely monitors customers' progress and knows every question they get wrong and why. Duolingo personalizes future lessons to improve success.

Cramer said Duolingo is a great success story and a great company.

Executive Decision: American Electric Power

For his second "Executive Decision" segment, Cramer also spoke with Nick Akins, chairman, president and CEO of American Electric Power (AEP) - Get American Electric Power Company, Inc. Report, the utility with an 3.8% dividend yield.

Akins explained that not all electric grids are created equal, but the industry is at the leading edge of a transition to cleaner, renewable power. It will be a delicate transition, however, because every fuel source has its limitations. In the dead of winter in cold climates, renewables alone will not be enough.

Turning to their business, Akin said that industrial activity continues to pick up as companies make up for lost time. Meanwhile, the work-from-home economy continues to propel residential electric demand.

Finally, when asked about the sale of Kentucky Power for $2.8 billion, Akins explained that as the company transitions, portfolio adjustments will need to be made so it can achieve both objectives of a green economy and reliable power.

Am I Diversified?

In the "Am I Diversified" segment, Cramer spoke with callers and responded to tweets sent via Twitter to @JimCramer to see if investors' portfolios have what it takes for today's markets.

The first portfolio included Shopify (SHOP) - Get Shopify, Inc. Class A Report, Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. (AAPL) Report, Nvidia, Upstart (UPST) - Get Upstart Holdings Inc. Report and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report. Cramer said while both Apple and Nvidia are tech, they trade differently as they're in different areas of tech.

The second portfolio's top holdings also included Nvidia and Tesla, along with Square (SQ) - Get Square, Inc. Class A Report, Crowdstrike (CRWD) - Get CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. Class A Report and Applied Materials (AMAT) - Get Applied Materials, Inc. Report. For this portfolio, Cramer suggested selling Applied Materials and CrowdStrike and adding American Electric Power (AEP) - Get American Electric Power Company, Inc. Report and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - Get Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Report to properly diversify.

The third portfolio had Blackstone (BX) - Get Blackstone Group Inc. Class A Report, U.S. Bancorp (USB) - Get U.S. Bancorp Report, Realty Income Trust O, Ford (F) - Get Ford Motor Company Report and Procter & Gamble (PG) - Get Procter & Gamble Company Report. Cramer said to sell U.S. Bancorp and add Apple.

Unlocking Value

In his "No Huddle Offense" segment, Cramer said there's only one reason to break up a company, and that's because the parts are worth more than the whole. That's why this week's announcements from General Electric (GE) - Get General Electric Company (GE) Report and Johnson & Johnson were brilliant moves to unlock a lot of value.

General Electric's aerospace division has always been dragged down by its ailing healthcare division, and the split will allow each company to stand on its own merits. But Cramer said it's the J&J breakup that has him most excited.

A decade ago, Abbott Labs (ABT) - Get Abbott Laboratories Report spun off AbbVie (ABBV) - Get AbbVie, Inc. Report. At the time, Abbott was worth $81 billion. Today, the combined companies are worth $434 billion. That level of value creation is staggering, Cramer said, and that's what Johnson & Johnson might also look like in the years to come.

Lightning Round

Here's what Cramer had to say about some of the stocks that callers offered up during the Mad Money Lightning Round Friday evening:

The Blackstone Group: "This has had a gigantic run, but I think it can still go higher."

AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) : "This company has all of the buzzwords, but I'm not playing."

Nio (NIO) - Get NIO Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A Report: "No, we don't need Nio, we've got Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, Rivian and Fisker (FSR) - Get Fisker Report."

EVgo (EVGO) - Get EVGO, INC. Report: "This is a tough one. All of these stocks have had a major run higher."

Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT) - Get Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Report: "I didn't like the way they did their refinance. I like Realty Income (O) - Get Realty Income Corporation Report as a recovery play."

