Alpha 3.15 of Star Citizen continues its creep towards release, so naturally there’s been a lot of work done in the month of October to get it ready to go. Much of October’s development report is about AI, whether it’s adding NPC behaviors to hospitals and bartenders, improving enemy reactions to combat, adding more responsiveness from vendor NPCs, or working on planetary navmesh and navigation. The devs have also been working on optimization for alpha 3.15 and various physics adjustments. Finally, the report nods to inventory management updates being done in response to player feedback like the addition of filter feature, as well as a fix for ship inventories disappearing after players experience a game crash.

