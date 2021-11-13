CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures end mostly lower as corn prices climb

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

CHICAGO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange live cattle futures closed mostly lower on Friday, pressured by rising corn prices that depressed feeder cattle futures, traders said. But firmer cash cattle prices this week underpinned the market. CME January feeder cattle futures fell 1.350 cents to end at...

www.agriculture.com

Agriculture Online

GRAINS-CBOT wheat falls from nine-year high; corn, soy also weak

CHICAGO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures fell on Tuesday on a profit-taking setback, with the benchmark Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat contract sagging 1.9% from the nine-year high it hit on Monday. Corn and soybean futures also were lower, but the declines were kept in...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

U.S. wheat futures close lower as dollar rises

CHICAGO, Nov 16 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures dropped on Tuesday on concerns that a firm dollar would weaken prospects for an uptick in exports of U.S. supplies of the grain, traders said. * Profit-taking also was noted following the most-active Chicago Board of Trade contract's rally to a nine-year high on Wednesday. * The dollar rose to a 16-month high on Tuesday after data showed U.S. consumers looked past rising prices and drove retail sales higher than expected last month. * South Korea's largest animal feed maker Nonghyup Feed Inc made no purchases in an international tender for 65,000 tonnes of feed wheat, European traders said. * The benchmark CBOT December soft red winter wheat futures contract settled down 16 cents at $8.10-1/4 a bushel. K.C. hard red winter wheat for December delivery was 14-1/2 cents lower at $8.21-1/2 and MGEX December spring wheat futures were off 11-1/2 cents at $10.15. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
RETAIL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat rises, near 9-year top on supply woes; soybeans firm

SINGAPORE, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures bounced back on Wednesday, rising for the seventh out of last eight sessions, as shrinking surplus in key Northern Hemisphere suppliers kept prices near a nine-year high. Soybeans gained ground on the back of strong Chinese demand for U.S. supplies after a...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. soybeans, wheat extend rallies on strong demand

CHICAGO, Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures rose for the fifth session in a row on Monday on signs of good demand on both the domestic and export fronts. Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures extended their winning streak to a sixth straight session, hitting a nine-year high on tightening global supplies and robust world demand, traders said.
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans at 5-week high on U.S. demand hopes; wheat eases

SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures gained more ground on Tuesday, with support from expectations that talks between the United States and China will result in higher demand for U.S. supplies. Wheat dipped from multi-year top and corn ticked higher. "The U.S. is crushing beans at a faster...
AGRICULTURE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Soybeans, wheat consolidate after rally

* Soybeans ease from 5-week top, wheat off 9-year peak * U.S. harvest progress, improved wheat conditions curb rally * Soybeans rallied on strong crush, U.S.-China summit hopes (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean prices inched lower on Tuesday from an earlier five-week high while wheat pulled back from Monday's nine-year peak as traders watched for further signs of demand, including any Chinese purchases following talks between Washington and Beijing. Corn similarly ticked lower, with a firm dollar and U.S. harvest progress encouraging grain markets to consolidate. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.2% at $12.55-1/4 a bushel by 1303 GMT, after climbing earlier in the session to its highest since Oct. 8. The National Oilseed Processors Association on Monday said U.S. soybean crush rose in October to 183.993 million bushels, the third-highest monthly volume on record and above the average of market forecasts. A video call on Monday between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping has also spurred hopes that renewed dialogue could bolster Chinese buying of U.S. soybeans. "The market suspects that China's importers have and will make hefty purchases of U.S. soybeans in that context," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said. The market will be monitoring any announcements of daily export sales under the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) reporting system. Private exporters reported the sale of 264,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations, the USDA said on Monday, in what was the biggest daily soybean sale in a month. In a separate report on Monday, the USDA estimated that the U.S. soybean crop was 92% harvested as of Sunday, in line with analyst expectations but behind the five-year average of 93%. The U.S. corn harvest was 91% complete, also matching the average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts. A headline rating for the U.S. winter wheat crop improved to 46% good-to-excellent condition from 45% a week earlier, surpassing an average analyst expectation for no change. CBOT wheat was down 0.3% at $8.24 a bushel but remained near its latest nine-year high of $8.29-1/2 set on Monday. Corn ticked down 0.2% to $5.75-1/2 a bushel. International demand for wheat has remained steady despite rising prices in major exporting countries. Traders were watching to see if Algeria would make a purchase in an import tender after traders said the country's grain agency pushed back an initial deadline of Monday. Prices at 1303 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 824.00 -2.25 -0.27 640.50 28.65 CBOT corn 575.50 -1.00 -0.17 484.00 18.90 CBOT soy 1255.25 -2.00 -0.16 1311.00 -4.25 Paris wheat 295.25 0.50 0.17 192.50 53.38 Paris maize 246.25 1.50 0.61 219.00 12.44 Paris rape 710.50 3.25 0.46 418.25 69.87 WTI crude oil 81.40 0.52 0.64 48.52 67.77 Euro/dlr 1.14 0.00 -0.03 1.2100 -6.08 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat rises to approach 9-year high, soybeans and corn fall

HAMBURG, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose on Monday, still trading close to its highest in almost nine years on tightening global supplies and robust import demand. Soybeans and corn fell on selling pressure after Friday's gains. Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat rose 0.4% to $8.20-1/2 a bushel...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat rises with global benchmarks

MOSCOW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Russian wheat prices gained for the 4th consecutive week last week amid higher prices for the grain in Chicago and Paris, inflated by concerns of further export limits from the world's top wheat exporter, analysts said on Monday. Russia may change a formula it uses to calculate its grain export taxes in case of major price growth and plans to set a grain export quota in the first half of 2022 to secure domestic supply, its agriculture ministry said last week. Russian wheat with 12.5% protein loading from Black Sea ports for supply in the second half of November was $328 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, up $2 from the previous week, the IKAR consultancy said. Sovecon, another consultancy, pegged wheat up $5 to $332 a tonne while barley rose by $3 to $296 a tonne. The formula for the wheat export tax may change if prices reach $400 per tonne, the agriculture ministry said last week. "The quota was not news as it was expected by the market. A threat to increase the tax was something new. At this stage, we believe that this risk is low," Sovecon said in a note. Russian wheat exports are down by 34% since the start of the 2021/22 marketing season on July 1, due to a smaller crop and the export tax, which will rise to $77.1 per tonne this week. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 15,100 roubles/t +200 rbls wheat, European part ($208.5) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 36,050 rbls/t +550 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 87,675 rbls/t unchanged oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,375/t +$10 oil (Sovecon) - export sunflower $1,370/t -$5 oil (IKAR) - soybeans (Sovecon) 49,700 rbls/t unchanged - white sugar, $625.0/t +$1 Russia's south (IKAR) ($1 = 72.4170 roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova and Polina Devitt; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Tyson Foods sees upbeat sales as meat prices, restaurant demand jump

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Top U.S. meatpacker Tyson Foods Inc. beat quarterly profit estimates on Monday and forecast fiscal 2022 revenue above market expectations on rising meat prices and improving demand from restaurants that have reopened after COVID-19 restrictions. The Springdale, Arkansas-based company reported a double-digit jump in sales and...
SPRINGDALE, AR
agfax.com

DTN Livestock Close: Grain Markets Rally, Cattle Gingerly Walk Into Weekend

Heading into next week’s trade, the cattle market hopes that the rally in the grain sector doesn’t squander all of next week’s opportunities. There wasn’t much trade to speak of through Friday’s trade as the soybean meal and corn markets rallied, which sent both the live cattle and feeder cattle contracts retreating. Meanwhile, the lean hog market still closed higher as the complex was delighted to see China buying hogs in the week’s export report.
AGRICULTURE
theedgemarkets.com

CPO futures end lower, tracking Chicago Board of Trade

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 11): Crude palm oil (CPO) futures on Bursa Malaysia Derivatives ended lower on Thursday, tracking the weak performance of the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) soybean oil market, said palm oil trader David Ng. However, he said the losses were limited by stronger exports data released on...
INDUSTRY
voiceofmuscatine.com

Hog futures mostly lower heading into Friday

At the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, live cattle ended the day mostly lower and feeders were higher watching corn, and direct cash business develop. December live cattle closed $.12 lower at $131.87 and February live cattle closed $.42 lower at $136.40. November feeder cattle closed $.67 higher at $157.32 and January feeder cattle closed $1.02 higher at $159.07.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

China corn prices rise as bad weather delays crop shipments

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Corn prices in China have pushed to multi-month highs despite the advancing harvest after wet weather slowed crop collection just as record energy prices pushed up grain drying and logistics costs, analysts and traders said. New crop corn futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange have...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat near 9-year high, set for biggest weekly rise in four months

SINGAPORE, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose for a fifth consecutive session on Friday and were set their biggest weekly gain in four months, as concerns about tight exportable global surplus kept prices near their highest in nine years. Soybeans and corn gained ground and both markets were...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat hits multi-year highs on global supply worries

CHICAGO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - U.S. wheat futures hit their highest in nearly nine years on Thursday and European wheat futures climbed to a 13-1/2 year peak, boosted by concern that exportable global supplies could tighten further, analysts said. Soybeans followed wheat higher. But corn futures were flat to weaker...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Corn down 2-3 cents, soybeans up 2-3 cents, wheat steady-down 4 cents

CHICAGO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the opening of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Steady to down 4 cents per bushel * End-of-week profit taking expected in wheat after four straight days of gains pushed most-active CBOT soft red winter wheat contract and front-month K.C. hard red winter wheat contract to multi-year highs on Thursday. * Losses kept in check by concerns about global supplies. * The U.S. Agriculture Department on Thursday morning said that export sales of wheat totaled 308,400 tonnes in the week ended Nov. 4. That was in line with trade forecasts that ranged from 200,000 to 510,000. * CBOT December soft red winter wheat ended overnight trading down 3/4 cent at $8.11-3/4 per bushel. K.C. December hard red winter wheat dropped 3-1/2 cents to $8.24-1/2, and MGEX December spring wheat fell 4 cents to $10.49-1/4. CORN - Down 2 to 3 cents per bushel * Commercial hedging weighs on corn after wave of farmer selling this week pressures cash market. * Weekly corn export sales came in at 1.065 million compared to market expectations for 700,000 to 1.41 million tonnes. * December corn last traded down 2 cents at $5.67-1/2 a bushel. SOYBEANS - Up 2 to 3 cents per bushel * Soybean seen extending rally to fourth straight day, with market supported by U.S. Agriculture Department's surprise cut to the U.S. harvest outlook on Tuesday. * USDA said that soybean export sales totaled 1.319 million tonnes, in line with estimates for 950,000 to 1.82 million tonnes. * Separately, USDA said that private exporters reported the sale of 256,930 tonnes of soybeans for delivery to unknown destinations in the 2021/22 marketing year. * January soybeans were last up 2-1/2 cents at $12.24 a bushel. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub;Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)
AGRICULTURE

