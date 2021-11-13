LIVESTOCK-CME cattle futures end mostly lower as corn prices climb

* Soybeans ease from 5-week top, wheat off 9-year peak * U.S. harvest progress, improved wheat conditions curb rally * Soybeans rallied on strong crush, U.S.-China summit hopes (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean prices inched lower on Tuesday from an earlier five-week high while wheat pulled back from Monday's nine-year peak as traders watched for further signs of demand, including any Chinese purchases following talks between Washington and Beijing. Corn similarly ticked lower, with a firm dollar and U.S. harvest progress encouraging grain markets to consolidate. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.2% at $12.55-1/4 a bushel by 1303 GMT, after climbing earlier in the session to its highest since Oct. 8. The National Oilseed Processors Association on Monday said U.S. soybean crush rose in October to 183.993 million bushels, the third-highest monthly volume on record and above the average of market forecasts. A video call on Monday between U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping has also spurred hopes that renewed dialogue could bolster Chinese buying of U.S. soybeans. "The market suspects that China's importers have and will make hefty purchases of U.S. soybeans in that context," Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, said. The market will be monitoring any announcements of daily export sales under the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) reporting system. Private exporters reported the sale of 264,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations, the USDA said on Monday, in what was the biggest daily soybean sale in a month. In a separate report on Monday, the USDA estimated that the U.S. soybean crop was 92% harvested as of Sunday, in line with analyst expectations but behind the five-year average of 93%. The U.S. corn harvest was 91% complete, also matching the average estimate in a Reuters poll of analysts. A headline rating for the U.S. winter wheat crop improved to 46% good-to-excellent condition from 45% a week earlier, surpassing an average analyst expectation for no change. CBOT wheat was down 0.3% at $8.24 a bushel but remained near its latest nine-year high of $8.29-1/2 set on Monday. Corn ticked down 0.2% to $5.75-1/2 a bushel. International demand for wheat has remained steady despite rising prices in major exporting countries. Traders were watching to see if Algeria would make a purchase in an import tender after traders said the country's grain agency pushed back an initial deadline of Monday. Prices at 1303 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2020 Move CBOT wheat 824.00 -2.25 -0.27 640.50 28.65 CBOT corn 575.50 -1.00 -0.17 484.00 18.90 CBOT soy 1255.25 -2.00 -0.16 1311.00 -4.25 Paris wheat 295.25 0.50 0.17 192.50 53.38 Paris maize 246.25 1.50 0.61 219.00 12.44 Paris rape 710.50 3.25 0.46 418.25 69.87 WTI crude oil 81.40 0.52 0.64 48.52 67.77 Euro/dlr 1.14 0.00 -0.03 1.2100 -6.08 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO