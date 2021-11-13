CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vehicle Taken During Car-Jacking Recovered In West Central

Spokane, Washington
Spokane, Washington
 4 days ago
Sgt. Craig Hamilton

Vehicle taken during East Central car-jacking quickly recovered in West Central; suspect still outstanding

On November 11, 2021 at approximately 2:45pm, Spokane Police received a call from a business in the 2100 block of E Fifth Ave Spokane, WA regarding a male being disorderly and refusing to leave. At approximately 3:00pm, a 911 call came in from the same area from a woman stating the male had just stolen her vehicle.

Responding officers contacted the female victim, who advised she had briefly left her vehicle unlocked and running while delivering groceries at a nearby residence. When she returned to her vehicle, she observed the male suspect inside beginning to drive away. She attempted to get the suspect out of the vehicle, but the suspect continued driving, dragging her along the roadway. The victim received minor injuries as a result.

At approximately 3:15pm, officers at the COPS West shop, 1901 W Boone Ave, heard a traffic collision which had occurred nearby on N Cannon St. They responded quickly, and realized the vehicle from the car-jacking was involved. The other involved driver, who was treated at an area hospital with minor injuries, advised the suspect male had just fled on foot. Numerous officers responded to the area and built a perimeter in an attempt to contain the suspect. Multiple resources, including a K9 officer, responded to track the suspect. They were unable to do so and the suspect remains outstanding at this time.

The vehicle involved has been seized pending a search warrant. Officers are working diligently to positively identify the suspect so that he can be apprehended. Anyone with further information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Check, 509-456-2233, and reference case #2021-20194388.

