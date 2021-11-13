Non-Patriated ID Card Battlefield 2042: What does it mean?

You might be wondering if there is a Battlefield 2042 campaign mode or a single-player story experience. Unfortunately, Battlefield 2042 is very much a multiplayer game, and one that is best enjoyed with friends. The game still has its own unique setting, however. In the two decades between now and 2042, the world has suffered environmental devastation and governmental collapse over. After a global blackout, the remaining nations are left pointing fingers and a war between Russia and the US is the only way forward. In Battlefield 2042 matches, players take control of a No-Pat Specialist soldier (No-Pat for short) fighting under the US or Russia. Here's what you need to know about the Battlefield 2042 campaign and the overarching story of the world in 2042.

