Dixie Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

By The Associated Press
Tacoma News Tribune
 4 days ago

The Dixie Group Inc. (DXYN) on Friday reported third-quarter earnings of...

Benzinga

Bilibili Shares Drop After Mixed Q3 Results

Bilibili Inc (NASDAQ: BILI) reported third-quarter FY21 revenue growth of 61% year-on-year to $808 million (RMB5.2 billion), missing the consensus of $811.5 million. Drivers: Average monthly active users (MAUs) increased 35% Y/Y to 267.2 million, and Mobile MAUs rose 36% Y/Y to 249.9 million. Average daily active users (DAUs) climbed...
MarketWatch

Tenet Healthcare offering $1.45 billion of nine-year high-yield bonds

Hospital operator Tenet Healthcare Corp. said Tuesday it is planning a private placement of $1.45 billion of nine-year, high-yield bonds. Process will be used to fund the acquisition of Surgical Center Development #3, LLC and Surgical Center Development #4, LLC's ownership interest in a portfolio of 92 ambulatory surgery centers and certain other related assets, the company said. Any remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including the repayment of debt, for working capital and capital expenditures. Tenet shares were slightly higher premarket and have gained 101% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 25%.
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock falls Tuesday, underperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) slumped 0.34% to $234.28 Tuesday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.76% to 15,973.86 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.15% to 36,142.22. The stock's fall snapped a two-day winning streak. Moderna Inc. closed $263.21 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
