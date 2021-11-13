CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enjoy Thanksgiving and Holiday Shopping in Las Vegas, Plus: Win a $500 Gift Card

We’re just weeks away from the busiest shopping day of the year and Las Vegas has you covered.

Fashion Show Las Vegas is a prime location with over 250 stores on the strip, making it a finnicky shopper’s retail remedy with brands like Tiffany, Louis Vuitton, and Neiman Marcus. High-end luxury meets the runway inside Wynn Las Vegas with three shopping esplanades and an array of international exclusives and unique boutiques. You can also stroll the cobblestone streets of Venice inside the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas and stop by the new augmented reality art installation The Wishing Tree to plant a holiday wish!

Not to mention, there is over a mile of retail, dining, and entertainment inside The Miracle Mile Shops at Planet Hollywood, where the countdown to Black Friday is on.

Speaking of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, LasVegas.com is the place to check for discounts on hotel rooms and more!

Before the shopping gets underway, enjoy Thanksgiving in Las Vegas!

The Wynn Buffet is serving up traditional options and a variety of holiday desserts, while Park MGM will have a turkey carving station and a signature fall cocktail known as The Aristocrat. If you are looking for comfort food on the go, grab a deep-fried turkey leg at Gordon Ramsey’s Fish and Chips at the Linq Las Vegas or a turkey bacon burger and corn stuffing at Black Tap.

Now here is something to be thankful for this season… a giveaway! Enter below to win a $500 gift card to either The Grand Canal Shoppes at Venetian Resort Las Vegas or Fashion Show Las Vegas.

