Saint Louis, MO

Police identify victim killed in ‘intentional’ crash at south St. Louis bar

By Patrick Clark
FOX 2
FOX 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B1TrY_0cvFkxqi00

ST. LOUIS — The man killed in an “intentional” crash outside a south St. Louis bar has been identified.

Police identified the victim as 54-year-old Jim Wors. Family and friends said Wors was the owner of Bomber O’Brien’s Sports Bar and Grill.

Authorities said some sort of argument started inside of Bomber O’Brien’s on Beck Avenue near South Kingshighway. The argument then spilled outside onto the sidewalk at approximately 12:15 a.m. Friday.

Police said one person apparently involved in the argument got into a car, drove up onto the sidewalk, and intentionally hit Wors and another person. The driver then took off in a Chevy Cruze.

The victims were taken to the hospital by ambulance. Wors died from his injuries, while the other person was listed in stable condition.

Police said the primary suspect, 26-year-old William Warden, left the Chevy Cruze near Oleatha and Kingshighway. Warden later turned himself in to authorities. He was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree assault, third-degree assault, fourth-degree assault, and two counts of armed criminal action.

Three other suspects were taken into custody near the scene of the crash. Police did not release their identities, but the suspects could face charges of fourth-degree assault.

Bar patrons said they were surprised after learning of the deadly crash.

“Honestly, so shocked,” patron Victoria Chapman said.  “I can’t believe something like that would happen especially here, especially in this neighborhood.”

“It’s kind of surreal just to think about that, that could have happened right in front of me if I had left a little bit later,” said another customer, Matt Kyle.

Police have not released further details. Homicide detectives are now handling the investigation.

Police have not released further details. Homicide detectives are now handling the investigation.

FOX 2

FOX 2

